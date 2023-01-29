Advanced search
    9501   JP3585800000

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.

(9501)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:24:02 2023-01-30 am EST
466.00 JPY   -1.48%
News 
Japan's JERA raises FY22/23 earnings estimate on lower LNG procurement cost

01/29/2023 | 11:41pm EST
Japan's biggest power generator JERA prepares for restart of some aged units, in Chiba

TOKYO (Reuters) - JERA, Japan's biggest power generator, said on Monday it now sees a net profit of 100 billion yen ($769 million) for the year to March 31, against its previous forecast of a net loss of 200 billion yen, due to lower-than-expected fuel procurement cost.

"We had assumed a tight global LNG market during the winter, but the market has eased thanks to warmer weather in Europe, improving our procurement environment in terms of volume and prices," Tetsuo Yoshida, the head of finance, told a news conference.

Higher-than-expected profit from its trading unit, JERAGM, and stronger contribution from reselling some of the super-chilled fuel by JERA, one of the world's biggest LNG buyers, when its demand was lower, also boosted its earnings, Yoshida said.

The revised guideline is based on an assumption that JERA will not receive the fuel from Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG exporter, by the end of March, according to Yoshida.

The LNG company's plant shut after a pipeline explosion on June 8, 2022 and the restart has been delayed.

Freeport LNG got approval from federal regulators last week to take early steps to restart the plant in Texas, though it has not yet sought permission to restart the facility.

"We don't know when the plant will resume operation," Yoshida said.

JERA, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings and Chubu Electric Power Co, said in October that it would book a 110 billion yen loss related to the Freeport LNG fire, mostly due to higher costs to buy alternative fuel from the soaring spot market.

In November, JERA President Satoshi Onoda predicted Freeport would resume a partial operation in mid-December and its shipments to be fully back by March.

Despite the delay of Freeport's restart, JERA stuck to its 110 billion loss estimate from the fire, saying lower spot LNG prices are helping to offset an impact from the delay, Yoshida said.

($1 = 130.0800 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

By Yuka Obayashi


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC -0.23% 1286 Delayed Quote.-5.43%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC. -1.48% 466 Delayed Quote.-0.63%
01/29Japan's JERA raises FY22/23 earnings estimate on lower LNG procurement cost
RE
01/26Japan's Hokkaido Electric Power applies to raise prices by 35% from June
RE
01/25Japan's IHI to study converting LNG terminals into ammonia-based facilities
RE
01/24Tokyo Electric Power : Transcript (Presentation)
PU
01/24Tokyo Electric Power : HoldingsTEPCO Energy Partners Additional Capital Increase
PU
01/24Tokyo Electric Power : TEPCO Energy PartnerApplication for Raising the Regulated Electrici..
PU
01/24European Natural Gas Prices Drop as Cold Temperatures are Forecast to be Short-Lived, A..
MT
01/24Tepco Seeks Regulatory Approval for 29% Electricity Rate Hike
MT
01/23IAEA Task Force Continues Assessment of Regulatory Aspects of Discharge of Treated Wate..
AQ
01/23Elliott Management acquires a multi-billion dollar ..
MS
