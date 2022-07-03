Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9501   JP3585800000

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.

(9501)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-01 am EDT
579.00 JPY   +2.12%
02:57aJapan's JERA says it shut down a 500 MW power plant due to fire
RE
07/01Nikkei 225 Down 1.7% on Wall Street Cues, Bank of Japan Survey
MT
06/29Nikkei 225 Down 0.8% in Wall Street Cues, Profit-Taking
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's JERA says it shut down a 500 MW power plant due to fire

07/03/2022 | 02:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO (Reuters) - A fire caused Japan's biggest power generator JERA to shut down a 500 megawatt (MW) unit at its Chiba thermal power station near Tokyo on Saturday, raising fears of an electricity crunch as a prolonged heatwave keeps demand at high levels.

The fire broke out around noon on Saturday near the steam valve of one of the three turbines at the No.3 unit of the gas-fired combined-cycle power station, JERA said on Saturday. The fire was extinguished about an hour later, it added.

JERA, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power, was checking all equipment at the unit which had the fire and would announce the timing of the restart when it is set, JERA said in a statement.

Japan's industry ministry has said energy supplies are expected to remain tight during the peak summer season, asking households and businesses to conserve electricity.

Authorities had issued a daily warning for a possible power shortages from Monday through Thursday last week as the country suffered its worst June heat since record-keeping began 147 years ago.

Any further unexpected disruptions in power generation may prompt similar warnings again.

On Sunday, central Tokyo hit its ninth straight day of temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit), marking the longest streak since record-keeping began in 1875, according to Kyodo news agency.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Lincoln Feast)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC 0.00% 1366 Delayed Quote.12.71%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC. 2.12% 579 Delayed Quote.94.95%
All news about TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
02:57aJapan's JERA says it shut down a 500 MW power plant due to fire
RE
07/01Nikkei 225 Down 1.7% on Wall Street Cues, Bank of Japan Survey
MT
06/29Nikkei 225 Down 0.8% in Wall Street Cues, Profit-Taking
MT
06/29Japan's Nikkei snaps 4-day rally after Wall Street slump
RE
06/28Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall Street lower, tech shares weigh
RE
06/28UPDATE1 : Tokyo continues to be urged to save energy as shortfalls persist
AQ
06/28Nikkei 225 Up 0.7% as Softer Yen Aids Export Issues
MT
06/28Japan's Nikkei closes above key 27,000 level as energy shares rally
RE
06/27JERA moves forward restart day of Anegasaki power unit amid tight supply
RE
06/27Nikkei 225 Up 1.4% on Wall Street Cues and Inflation Outlooks
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 141 B 38 021 M 38 021 M
Net income 2022 -34 850 M -258 M -258 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -26,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 928 B 6 861 M 6 861 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 37 891
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 579,00 JPY
Average target price 343,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target -40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomoaki Kobayakawa Executive President & Director
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Chairman
Hideko Kunii Independent Director
Hideo Takaura Independent Outside Director
Shigeo Ohyagi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.94.95%6 861
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.71%158 260
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION4.50%84 396
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.98%77 713
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.67%68 338
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.3.41%65 981