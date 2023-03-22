Japan's JERA to buy Belgium's top offshore wind company for $1.7 billion

JERA, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings and Chubu Electric, adds Parkwind's four offshore wind farms in Belgium to JERA's offshore wind investments located in Taiwan and the United Kingdom.

Virya Energy, which agreed to sell Parkwind to JERA, would study a possibility to buy a minority stake in Parkwind's Belgian wind farms, JERA said in a statement on Wednesday. The deal is to be closed later this year, pending approvals.

Parkwind currently runs 201 turbines off the coast of Belgium with 771 megawatt capacity able to supply 800,000 households and has another 1.1 gigawatt in development worldwide, including in Germany and Ireland.

JERA decided to sell its 44% stake in the Formosa 3 project off the central-western coast of Taiwan while keeping its exposure to the Formosa 1 and 2 projects, it told Reuters this month, and the buyer is yet to be named.

($1 = 0.9290 euros)

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Louise Heavens)