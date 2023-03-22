Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9501   JP3585800000

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.

(9501)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-22 am EDT
448.00 JPY   +1.13%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's JERA to buy Belgium's top offshore wind company for $1.7 billion

03/22/2023 | 04:42am EDT
Japan's biggest power generator JERA prepares for restart of some aged units, in Chiba

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's JERA, the country's top utility, has agreed to buy Belgium-based Parkwind offshore wind energy producer for 1.55 billion euros ($1.7 billion), as JERA expands in renewable power to meet decarbonisation goals.

JERA, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings and Chubu Electric, adds Parkwind's four offshore wind farms in Belgium to JERA's offshore wind investments located in Taiwan and the United Kingdom.

Virya Energy, which agreed to sell Parkwind to JERA, would study a possibility to buy a minority stake in Parkwind's Belgian wind farms, JERA said in a statement on Wednesday. The deal is to be closed later this year, pending approvals.

Parkwind currently runs 201 turbines off the coast of Belgium with 771 megawatt capacity able to supply 800,000 households and has another 1.1 gigawatt in development worldwide, including in Germany and Ireland.

JERA decided to sell its 44% stake in the Formosa 3 project off the central-western coast of Taiwan while keeping its exposure to the Formosa 1 and 2 projects, it told Reuters this month, and the buyer is yet to be named.

($1 = 0.9290 euros)

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC 0.22% 1390 Delayed Quote.1.84%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.68% 559.786 Real-time Quote.11.33%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC. 1.13% 448 Delayed Quote.-6.93%
All news about TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials
Sales 2023 7 211 B 54 513 M 54 513 M
Net income 2023 -115 300 M -872 M -872 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,16x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 710 B 5 366 M 5 366 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,10x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 37 939
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 443,00 JPY
Average target price 325,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomoaki Kobayakawa Executive President & Director
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Chairman
Hideko Kunii Independent Director
Hideo Takaura Independent Outside Director
Shigeo Ohyagi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.-6.93%5 366
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.86%150 990
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.65%75 639
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-7.98%74 937
SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.99%74 645
ENEL S.P.A.7.12%58 640