Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9501   JP3585800000

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.

(9501)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/13 12:07:37 am EDT
510.00 JPY   +0.59%
05/12Japan's JERA to buy two U.S. thermal power stations
RE
05/12JERA plans $11 billion capex over 4 years as Russia drives low carbon focus
RE
05/11RBC Capital Markets Notes Cameco's Increase In Ownership Of Cigar Lake Mine
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's JERA to buy two U.S. thermal power stations

05/12/2022 | 11:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
General view shows JERA's Hekinan thermal power station in Hekinan, central Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - JERA, Japan's biggest power generator, said on Friday it had agreed to buy all stakes in two thermal power stations in the United States with a total capacity of 1.63 gigawatts from investment firm Stonepeak for an undisclosed sum.

The plants are the Canal thermal power station in Massachusetts and the Bucksport thermal power station in Maine, JERA said, adding the deal would be finalised upon completion of all necessary approval and authorisation procedures.

JERA plans to pursue decarbonisation paths at the plants, including low-carbon biofuels in place of traditional fuels, renewable power, blending hydrogen in gas turbines and energy storage solutions, the company said in a statement.

JERA, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc and Chubu Electric Power Co Inc, said on Thursday it would invest 1.4 trillion yen ($11 billion)over the next four years to expand overseas assets and cut carbon emissions, a trend it expects to accelerate following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation".

($1 = 129.1000 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC 0.53% 1334 Delayed Quote.10.73%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC. 0.59% 510 Delayed Quote.70.03%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.02% 65.125 Delayed Quote.-11.93%
All news about TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
05/12Japan's JERA to buy two U.S. thermal power stations
RE
05/12JERA plans $11 billion capex over 4 years as Russia drives low carbon focus
RE
05/11RBC Capital Markets Notes Cameco's Increase In Ownership Of Cigar Lake Mine
MT
05/11Scotiabank Details Cameco's Decision To Increase Cigar Lake Mine Stake
MT
05/11KBR's Green Ammonia Technology Selected for Project in Japan
MT
05/11MT NEWSWIRES CANADA OVERNIGHT STOCKS : Cameco Up Near 5% In US Pre-Market As Increases Sta..
MT
05/11Cameco Increases Stake in Cigar Lake Uranium Mine
MT
05/11Three big asset managers file joint climate resolutions at J-Power
RE
05/09Japan to take time phasing out Russian oil imports, says PM Kishida
RE
05/06Asian Stock Markets Decline on Wall Street Cues, Beijing Pandemic Policy
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 141 B 40 101 M 40 101 M
Net income 2022 -34 850 M -272 M -272 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -23,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 812 B 6 336 M 6 336 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 37 891
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 507,00 JPY
Average target price 346,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomoaki Kobayakawa Executive President & Director
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Chairman
Hideko Kunii Independent Director
Hideo Takaura Independent Outside Director
Shigeo Ohyagi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.70.03%6 214
NEXTERA ENERGY-26.62%137 908
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION4.78%84 620
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.87%78 606
IBERDROLA, S.A.2.11%72 851
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.5.52%67 426