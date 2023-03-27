Japan's TEPCO to develop 1.9 GW of offshore wind power in Scotland

Many once-conventional energy and power companies around the globe are switching their attention to renewable energy, such as solar, wind and biofuels, to cut pollution in line with their own and government goals in the next couple of decades.

The two Scotland projects, Green Volt and Cenos, will be developed by TEPCO's UK unit, Flotation Energy, and Vargronn, TEPCO said in a statement. Vargronn counts Italian energy company Eni among its shareholders.

Commercial operation of Green Volt and Cenos should be launched in 2028 and 2030, respectively, TEPCO added.

The Japanese company recently invested an undisclosed sum into Flotation Energy, a British floating offshore wind power company, its first equity investment in overseas wind power.

TEPCO's overseas investments are in line with its plan to develop 6-7 GW of new offshore wind and hydroelectric power assets by 2030.

The power and grid-connection supplied through Green Volt and Cenos windfarms will feed nearby oil and gas platforms, replacing gas-turbines-generated power, Green Volt said separately on Monday.

($1 = 130.6200 yen)

