  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    9501   JP3585800000

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.

(9501)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:57:02 2023-03-27 am EDT
447.00 JPY   -1.32%
01:55aJapan's TEPCO to develop 1.9 GW of offshore wind power in Scotland
RE
03/23Wall Street's Burdens Weigh Down Japanese Stocks; Rakuten Bank Plans 106.8 Billion Yen IPO
MT
03/22Japan's JERA to buy Belgium's top offshore wind company for $1.7 billion
RE
Japan's TEPCO to develop 1.9 GW of offshore wind power in Scotland

03/27/2023 | 01:55am EDT
Logo of TEPCO is seen on helmets at TEPCO's South Yokohama Thermal Power Station in Yokohama

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO) said on Monday that it had won the rights to develop up to 1.9 gigawatts (GW) of floating offshore wind capacity across two projects in Scotland together with Norway-based company Vargronn.

Many once-conventional energy and power companies around the globe are switching their attention to renewable energy, such as solar, wind and biofuels, to cut pollution in line with their own and government goals in the next couple of decades.

The two Scotland projects, Green Volt and Cenos, will be developed by TEPCO's UK unit, Flotation Energy, and Vargronn, TEPCO said in a statement. Vargronn counts Italian energy company Eni among its shareholders.

Commercial operation of Green Volt and Cenos should be launched in 2028 and 2030, respectively, TEPCO added.

The Japanese company recently invested an undisclosed sum into Flotation Energy, a British floating offshore wind power company, its first equity investment in overseas wind power.

TEPCO's overseas investments are in line with its plan to develop 6-7 GW of new offshore wind and hydroelectric power assets by 2030.

The power and grid-connection supplied through Green Volt and Cenos windfarms will feed nearby oil and gas platforms, replacing gas-turbines-generated power, Green Volt said separately on Monday.

($1 = 130.6200 yen)

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova in Tokyo; Additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 211 B 55 167 M 55 167 M
Net income 2023 -115 300 M -882 M -882 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,30x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 726 B 5 552 M 5 552 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,10x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 37 939
Free-Float 92,8%
