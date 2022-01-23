Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9501   JP3585800000

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.

(9501)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Tepco hit by setback in clean-up of crippled Fukushima nuclear plant

01/23/2022 | 12:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO (Reuters) - The operator of Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant has found that a coolant solution, used to create an ice wall halting the seepage of groundwater into reactor buildings, has leaked from two storage tanks.

The leakage has had no impact on the wall or environment, said Tokyo Electric Power Co Holdings Inc (Tepco).

Still, it underscores the unpredictable challenges in the clean-up of the site, nearly 11 year after an earthquake and tsunami ravaged Japan's northeastern coast, causing the world's worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl, Ukraine, in 1986.

Only last year, Japan's government approved the release of over 1 million tonnes of irradiated water from the site after treatment, starting around spring 2023. Tepco last month said it would build a tunnel reaching into the sea for the operation.

On Sunday, Tepco spokesperson Tsuyoshi Shiraishi said about four tonnes of a calcium chloride solution used to maintain the ice wall had leaked in what was the eighth such leakage.

"We're now confirming the reason," he said.

The last leak in December 2019 saw 16 tonnes spilled, likely due to metal fatigue resulting from vibrations caused by construction vehicles, Shiraishi said.

There was no immediate impact on the wall's function as it takes several months for the wall to thaw in the absence of coolant, he said.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
12:30aJapan's Tepco hit by setback in clean-up of crippled Fukushima nuclear plant
RE
01/20Japan's 2021 LNG imports slip, gives up world's top buyer spot to China
RE
01/18Inpex to conduct exploratory gas drilling off west Japan
RE
01/17TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : HoldingsTEPCO Group Employees and Related Workers Test Positive for..
PU
01/10TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : HoldingsTEPCO Group Employees Test Positive for COVID-19
PU
01/07Japan's JERA to develop ammonia-related tech with green fund backing
RE
01/07TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : Company HoldingsResearch and Development of Innovative..
PU
01/06Japan warns of need for currency stability as yen falls persist
RE
01/02Germany welcomes EU 'green' energy plan on gas, still opposes nuclear
RE
01/01Germany shuts three of its last six nuclear plants
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 797 B 42 184 M 42 184 M
Net income 2022 14 400 M 127 M 127 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 685x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 476 B 4 182 M 4 185 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 37 891
Free-Float -
Chart TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 297,00 JPY
Average target price 230,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomoaki Kobayakawa Executive President & Director
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Chairman
Hideko Kunii Independent Director
Hideo Takaura Independent Outside Director
Shigeo Ohyagi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%4 182
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.53%162 073
ENEL S.P.A.-2.00%79 582
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.83%79 227
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.12%71 865
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.55%71 054