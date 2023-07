Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. is a holding company organized around two sectors of activity: - production and sale of electricity (94% of net sales): 204.5 GWh sold in 2020/21; - other (6%): primarily energy services (production of natural gas, construction and installation of energy production units, etc.), development and promotion of real estate assets and telecommunication services (TV broadcasting services, sale of software and computing services). Almost all net sales are in Japan.

Sector Electric Utilities