  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9501   JP3585800000

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.

(9501)
  Report
Japan welcomes IAEA's inquiry into Fukushima water release

02/14/2022 | 03:05am EST
An aerial view shows the storage tanks for treated water at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese government welcomes the International Atomic Energy Agency's review on the safety of releasing contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday.

A group of experts from the organisation is in Japan to evaluate the safety as well as the radiation effects on humans and the sea of discharging the treated water, Matsuno said.

"The Japanese government will fully cooperate with the IAEA to ensure that Japan's efforts are properly evaluated," the top government spokesperson said.

Japan said last year it would discharge more than 1 million tonnes of contaminated water in stages after treatment and dilution, starting around spring 2023.

The announcement provoked concerns from local fishermen and objections from neighbouring China and South Korea.

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 838 B 41 737 M 41 737 M
Net income 2022 14 400 M 124 M 124 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 842x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 585 B 5 045 M 5 045 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 37 891
Free-Float 92,8%
Technical analysis trends TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 365,00 JPY
Average target price 230,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomoaki Kobayakawa Executive President & Director
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Chairman
Hideko Kunii Independent Director
Hideo Takaura Independent Outside Director
Shigeo Ohyagi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.22.90%5 045
NEXTERA ENERGY-19.71%147 082
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.91%76 708
ENEL S.P.A.-9.25%74 104
SOUTHERN COMPANY-2.61%70 784
IBERDROLA, S.A.-9.28%67 284