  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9501   JP3585800000

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.

(9501)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-24 am EDT
552.00 JPY   +9.96%
02:48aNikkei tracks Wall Street lower to end at two-week trough
RE
08/23Nikkei tracks overnight Wall Street losses to hit near two-week low
RE
08/23TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : HoldingsFinancial Assistance from the Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corporation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nikkei tracks Wall Street lower to end at two-week trough

08/24/2022 | 02:48am EDT
TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average ended at a two-week low on Wednesday, tracking overnight Wall Street declines after weak data, although gains in energy companies on higher crude prices limited losses.

Nikkei was down 0.49% at 28,313.47, its lowest closing level since Aug. 10 and a fifth straight day of losses.

The broader Topix edged down 0.2% to 1,967.18, also a two-week trough.

The U.S. S&P 500 skidded to a two-week closing low overnight after weak business activity data stoked recession worries, amid a chorus of hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials before the central bank's key Jackson Hole symposium, with chair Jerome Powell expected to reinforce an inflation-fighting message on Friday.

"There was some sense that we might see a pause in the recent selloff, but it's difficult for the market to turn around as people position ahead of a big event," a market participant at a domestic asset management firm said.

Technology was the worst performing sector, followed by healthcare and consumer stocks.

The top decliners on the index were gamemaker Konami , down 2.82%, and Nintendo, falling 2.61%. Sony slid 1.39%.

Among other heavyweights, chipmaking equipment maker Tokyo Electron declined 2.18%, becoming the biggest drag on Nikkei in percentage points. Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing followed, with a 0.93% drop.

The utilities sector was Nikkei's top performer, while energy shares got a boost from a surge in crude oil prices overnight after Saudi Arabia floated the idea of OPEC+ output cuts.

"Investors are taking advantage of strengthening inflation worries to buy energy stocks," a market participant at a Japanese brokerage said.

Tokyo Electric was the Nikkei's top gainer, leaping 9.96% after a local media report said that the government was preparing to restart some nuclear reactors.

Toyota truck unit Hino Motors rebounded 5.6%, after slumping to a more than two-year low on Tuesday amid an emissions scandal. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. -0.93% 84220 Delayed Quote.30.16%
HINO MOTORS, LTD 5.60% 622 Delayed Quote.-37.87%
KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION -2.82% 7250 Delayed Quote.35.14%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. -2.61% 57850 Delayed Quote.10.72%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION -1.39% 11375 Delayed Quote.-20.31%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC. 9.96% 552 Delayed Quote.69.02%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD -2.18% 44330 Delayed Quote.-31.62%
Analyst Recommendations on TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Financials
Sales 2023 6 033 B 44 283 M 44 283 M
Net income 2023 103 B 752 M 752 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,04x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 804 B 5 904 M 5 904 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,13x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 37 939
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 502,00 JPY
Average target price 343,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target -31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomoaki Kobayakawa Executive President & Director
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Chairman
Hideko Kunii Independent Director
Hideo Takaura Independent Outside Director
Shigeo Ohyagi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.69.02%5 904
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.76%173 962
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.84%86 275
SOUTHERN COMPANY14.89%84 094
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.6.84%70 405
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.37%68 172