Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9501   JP3585800000

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.

(9501)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-13 am EDT
457.00 JPY   -2.35%
03/12Focus : Japan set to release treated water off Fukushima despite fears
AQ
03/11Japan foreign minister preparing to visit Pacific islands in late March -Yomiuri
RE
03/10Fukushima water stokes fresh fears for fisherman
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nobel prize-winner Kenzaburo Oe used words to fight war, nuclear weapons

03/13/2023 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NOBEL LITERATURE LAUREATE KENZABURO OE ATTENDS A NEWS CONFERENCE IN TOKYO.

TOKYO (Reuters) -Kenzaburo Oe, who won Japan its second Nobel Prize for literature with books about pacifism and his disabled son, has died.

His death, on March 3 at the age of 88, was due to old age, his publisher Kodansha said.

Ten years old when Japan was defeated in World War Two, Oe was scarred by his memories, which included being asked in school every day if he was willing to die for the Emperor and feeling shame when realising in bed at night that he wasn't.

He wrote about gruesome tales of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and noted how his shock at what he heard may have been his inspiration for becoming a writer.

Oe was never afraid to hold his native country to account and was scathing about former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's efforts to revise Japan's pacifist constitution.

Japan bore "some" responsibility for the war, he said in a 2014 interview.

"This war, in which so many large powers were involved, caused great suffering for people all over the world... And it is a reality that within this immense war, nuclear weapons were created and used."

His brain-damaged son Hikari also became a driving force of his literature. Hikari was for years unable to communicate with his family but as an adult became known as a composer. Oe has said that much of his writing was an attempt to give Hikari a voice.

Several of Oe's books have characters based on Hikari, with one, "A Personal Matter," talking about difficulties accepting the child. The Nobel committee singled out a number of these books when he won the prize in 1994.

"Although I myself am perhaps quite a dark novelist, I believe that also my novels show a kind of trust in human beings," he said in 2014. "And this has come from my son."

Oe was born in Shikoku, the smallest of Japan's main islands, the third son of seven children. After his father died suddenly in 1944 at home he was raised by his mother, who bought him books such as "Huckleberry Finn."

A graduate of Tokyo University, where he studied French Literature, Oe began publishing stories while still a student and won the Akutagawa Prize, a career-launching award for new writers, in 1958. A steady stream of work followed, including books on the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

His Nobel Prize was followed by Japan's Order of Culture, but he refused to accept it because it was awarded by the Emperor and said: "I do not recognise any authority, any value, higher than democracy."

Always a pacifist, Oe became an even more vocal critic after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident, saying that Japan had "a sacred duty" to renounce nuclear power, the same way it renounced war under its constitution. In 2013 he organised an anti-nuclear rally in Tokyo and in 2015 joined thousands to protest moves by Abe to let Japanese troops fight abroad.

In 1960 he married Yukari, the sister of late film director Juzo Itami, noted for his satires of modern life. Hikari, the first of their three children, was born four years later.

(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Additional reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Rocky Swift; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2023
All news about TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
03/12Focus : Japan set to release treated water off Fukushima despite fears
AQ
03/11Japan foreign minister preparing to visit Pacific islands in late March -Yomiuri
RE
03/10Fukushima water stokes fresh fears for fisherman
RE
03/10What's happening at Fukushima plant 12 years after meltdown?
AQ
03/10Japan Fukushima
AQ
03/09Fukushima water release stokes fresh fears for fisherman
RE
03/09Turning rice into low-carbon plastic
RE
03/09Toyota to Provide Equipment to Decarbonize DENSO Group's Fukushima Plant
MT
03/08Rice into low-carbon plastic: bringing hope to a struggling..
RE
03/03Tokyo Electric Power : HoldingsTEPCO HD - Pertamina NRE Memorandum of Understanding on com..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 211 B 53 422 M 53 422 M
Net income 2023 -115 300 M -854 M -854 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,51x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 750 B 5 555 M 5 555 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,10x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 37 939
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 468,00 JPY
Average target price 325,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomoaki Kobayakawa Executive President & Director
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Chairman
Hideko Kunii Independent Director
Hideo Takaura Independent Outside Director
Shigeo Ohyagi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.-1.68%5 555
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.67%145 107
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.01%72 892
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.87%71 487
SOUTHERN COMPANY-10.46%69 625
ENEL S.P.A.5.88%57 712