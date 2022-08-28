Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9501   JP3585800000

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.

(9501)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-26 am EDT
556.00 JPY   +1.09%
08/26Japan's JERA signs new LNG deal with Russia's Sakhalin-2
RE
08/26JERA signs deal with new operator of Russia's Sakhalin-2 to keep LNG contract
RE
08/25TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : TEPCO Power GridTEPCO Power Grid enters into Stock Purchase Agreement to participate in the first ever UK-Germany Power Link (NeuConnect Interconnector Project)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Swiss group to launch petition to rethink nuclear power plans

08/28/2022 | 05:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Nuclear power plant in Switzerland

GENEVA (Reuters) - A group of Swiss politicians has formed 'Stop Blackouts', which will launch a petition seeking a revision to the country's energy policy to guarantee adequate power supplies and keep nuclear as part of the mix.

Switzerland plans to close its five nuclear reactors following a 2017 decision prompted by safety concerns after the 2011 nuclear disaster in Fukushima, Japan, and has already shut one reactor.

Under Swiss direct democracy, its constitution can be changed via referendum if 100,000 signatures are collected within 18 months, although an outcome takes years.

Stop Blackouts said it plans to launch its petition on Tuesday. Five of the group's six committee members are lawmakers from centre and right-wing parties.

"Until recently, Switzerland had safe and virtually CO2-free electricity production: the environmentally and climate-friendly combination of hydro and nuclear power is to be abandoned for no reason at all," the website of Stop Blackouts said.

"We cannot do without nuclear power plants," Vanessa Meury, president of the Stop Blackouts committee and the only committee member who is not a politician, told Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung.

The change of constitution sought by the group would render Bern officially responsible for guaranteeing energy supply, using "any form of climate-friendly electricity generation".

On Tuesday the government is set to unveil a plan to cope with potential energy shortages caused by the war in Ukraine, which is expected to prioritise voluntary cuts by consumers. Switzerland produces more power than it consumes but is reliant on neighbours for imports in winter.

The country could resort to rolling four-hour regional blackouts in the case of shortages, a senior utility sector official said in July.

The gas crisis is also causing neighbour Germany to consider extending the life of its three remaining nuclear power plants.

(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
08/26Japan's JERA signs new LNG deal with Russia's Sakhalin-2
RE
08/26JERA signs deal with new operator of Russia's Sakhalin-2 to keep LNG contract
RE
08/25TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : TEPCO Power GridTEPCO Power Grid enters into Stock Purchase Agreeme..
PU
08/25EXPLAINER-ZAPORIZHZHIA'S POWER LINES : ramparts against nuclear meltdown
RE
08/25Explainer-Key facts about the nuclear plant in the eye of the war in Ukraine
RE
08/25Vast nuclear plant held by Russia disconnects from Ukraine's grid - Energoatom
RE
08/25Explainer-The vast nuclear plant in the eye of the war in Ukraine
RE
08/25Japan's Nikkei snaps 5-day losing streak amid US rate caution
RE
08/24Japan's Nikkei snaps 5-day slide ahead of Jackson Hole conference
RE
08/24Asian Stock Markets Mixed, Hong Kong Declines
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6 033 B 43 962 M 43 962 M
Net income 2023 115 B 837 M 837 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,90x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 891 B 6 491 M 6 491 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,15x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 37 939
Free-Float 92,7%
Chart TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 556,00 JPY
Average target price 343,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target -38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomoaki Kobayakawa Executive President & Director
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Chairman
Hideko Kunii Independent Director
Hideo Takaura Independent Outside Director
Shigeo Ohyagi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.87.21%6 491
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.68%173 018
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION3.65%83 719
SOUTHERN COMPANY14.03%83 127
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.5.75%69 164
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.95%68 122