    9501   JP3585800000

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED

(9501)
TEPCO Power GridEquitix and TEPCO Power Grid Consortium Named Preferred Bidder for Offshore Transmission Asset in the UK

11/10/2021 | 03:25am EST
November 10, 2021

TEPCO Power Grid, Inc.

A consortium made up of Equitix Limited (Equitix) and TEPCO Power Grid, Inc. (TEPCO PG) has been selected as the preferred bidder for a new offshore electricity transmission link in the UK.

Valued at approximately GBP 577 million, the new offshore electricity transmission asset is comprised of subsea cables, land cables, offshore substations and an onshore substation that connect with the Triton Knoll Offshore Windfarm (Generation Capacity: 857MW) located approximately 32km from the UK shoreline at its closest point (off the coast of Lincolnshire).This project is TEPCO PG's first investment in a power transmission project outside of Japan.

The consortium will operate this electricity transmission business for a 23-year period starting from　2022 following successful acquisition of the asset and the granting of an Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) license by the UK's Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem). TEPCO PG will contribute to the offshore wind sector in the UK by utilizing the knowledge and know-how of asset management and operation in Japan.

TEPCO PG considers global power transmission and distribution to be an important area of business, and will strive to further expand its global presence by leveraging the experience and achievements gained through this venture.

Disclaimer

TEPCO - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 08:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
03:25aTEPCO Power GridEquitix and TEPCO Power Grid Consortium Named Preferred Bidder for Offs..
01:27aE.ON's nine-month profit soars on weather, cost cuts, one-offs
11/09Macron says France will build new nuclear energy reactors
11/08Japan, once a leader on climate, under fire for coal use at COP26
11/08IAEA Experts to Collect Seawater, Marine Sediment and Fish Samples near Fukushima Daiic..
11/05A decade on, Fukushima farmers fear nuclear-tainted water's impact on business
11/02Ex-TEPCO execs plead not guilty over Fukushima crisis in appeal trial
11/02Some Japanese utilities cut profit outlook as energy costs spike
11/01Japan power prices hit near 10-month high
10/31Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2
Financials
Sales 2022 4 780 B 42 320 M 42 320 M
Net income 2022 57 850 M 512 M 512 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 489 B 4 327 M 4 326 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 37 891
Free-Float 92,8%
Managers and Directors
Tomoaki Kobayakawa Executive President & Director
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Chairman
Hideko Kunii Independent Director
Hideo Takaura Independent Outside Director
Shigeo Ohyagi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED12.13%4 327
NEXTERA ENERGY10.10%166 664
ENEL S.P.A.-14.28%83 454
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.36%78 442
IBERDROLA, S.A.-13.68%72 205
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.94%67 139