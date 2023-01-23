Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9501   JP3585800000

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.

(9501)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-01-23 am EST
445.00 JPY   -1.55%
03:21aTEPCO seeks to raise household power prices by 30% from June
RE
01/20IAEA says Fukushima water release to follow safety standards
AQ
01/18Kyodo News Digest : Jan. 19, 2023 -1-
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TEPCO seeks to raise household power prices by 30% from June

01/23/2023 | 03:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of TEPCO is pictured at the Energy Market Liberalisation Expo in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (TEPCO) has applied to the Japanese industry ministry to boost its power prices to households by nearly 30% from June due to soaring fuel procurement costs, the company said on Monday.

The move follows five other Japanese electric utilities which have already applied to raise prices by between 28% and 46% from April as the industry is squeezed by high costs of imported fuel, exacerbated by the weak yen against the U.S. dollar.

The ministry will examine details of the company's cost reduction measures and decide the actual price increase.

TEPCO also forecast it would fall into a net loss of 317 billion yen ($2.4 billion) for the year to March 31, against a 5.64 billion yen profit a year earlier, due to the surging prices of fossil fuels such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) and thermal coal, as well as local wholesale electricity prices.

TEPCO has also decided to provide a 300 billion yen capital to its power retail unit TEPCO Energy Partner as its financial health has deteriorated due to higher fuel procurement cost, it said.

($1 = 130.1800 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi. Editing by Jane Merriman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.28% 0.70026 Delayed Quote.2.27%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.02% 1.24086 Delayed Quote.2.49%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.19% 0.74882 Delayed Quote.1.21%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.30% 1.0895 Delayed Quote.1.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.53% 0.012287 Delayed Quote.2.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.06% 0.64832 Delayed Quote.1.93%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.83% 146.1747 Real-time Quote.-32.16%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC. -1.55% 445 Delayed Quote.-5.04%
All news about TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
03:21aTEPCO seeks to raise household power prices by 30% from June
RE
01/20IAEA says Fukushima water release to follow safety standards
AQ
01/18Kyodo News Digest : Jan. 19, 2023 -1-
AQ
01/18Japan court acquits utility executives in Fukushima disaster
AQ
01/18Update3 : Acquittal upheld for ex-TEPCO execs over Fukushima nuclear crisis
AQ
01/18Update2 : Acquittal upheld for ex-TEPCO execs over Fukushima nuclear crisis
AQ
01/18Japan court again acquits ex-execs over Fukushima disaster
AQ
01/18Update1 : Acquittal upheld for ex-TEPCO execs over Fukushima nuclear crisis
AQ
01/18Urgent : Acquittal upheld for ex-TEPCO execs over Fukushima nuclear crisis
AQ
01/18Tokyo court upholds not guilty verdict for ex-Tepco execs over Fukushima disaster -medi..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 6 639 B 51 127 M 51 127 M
Net income 2023 -80 350 M -619 M -619 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -11,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 724 B 5 576 M 5 576 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 37 939
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 452,00 JPY
Average target price 410,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -9,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomoaki Kobayakawa Executive President & Director
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Chairman
Hideko Kunii Independent Director
Hideo Takaura Independent Outside Director
Shigeo Ohyagi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.-5.04%5 576
NEXTERA ENERGY-2.13%162 590
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.14%78 408
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.14%73 398
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.01%73 005
ENEL S.P.A.12.33%62 205