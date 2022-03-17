Tokyo Electric Power : HoldingsAnnouncement from TEPCO

March 17, 2022

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.

To the press and whom it may concern:

･ At around 11:36 PM on March 16, 2022, an earthquake occurred off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture.

･ The status of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station is as follows:

Units 1~6 facility plant parameters No abnormalitiesReactor cooling water injection equipment (Units 1~3) No abnormalitiesSpent fuel cooling equipment (Units 1~6, common pool) No abnormalities

- From around 1 AM on March 17, continuous dust monitors inside the Unit 2 reactor building indicated a decreasing trend.

3.7×10^-3 Bq/cm3 ("High" alarm value: 1×10^-3 Bq/cm3)

-As of 1 AM on March 17, a decreasing trend has been seen in values indicated by on-site continuous dust monitors on the Unit 1/2 slope, Unit 1 ocean side, and Unit 3 ocean side.

No significant fluctuation has been seen with any other on-site continuous dust monitors.

-At 1:30 AM, March 17, a decreasing trend was seen with on-site drainage channel monitor indicators (unloading wharf).

-We have confirmed that Unit 5 spent fuel pit cooling facilities automatically shut down in conjunction with the earthquake.

-Our assessment of the temperature of water for Unit 2 and Unit 5 spent fuel pit cooling facilities, which are currently shut down, is as follows:

(Unit 2) Limiting condition for operation of 65°C has not been reached.

(Unit 5) It would take approximately 11 days to reach 65°C, which is the limiting condition for operation.

-A small leak of approximately one drop every several minutes has been found from the hydraulic pump for the filtrated pure water device sludge device, and we have confirmed that this dripping oil has been stopped by closing a valve. (Amount of leak: 50cm x 50cm x 1mm).

-Puddles have been found on the Unit 5 and 6 reactor building operating floors. It is assumed that the puddles were caused by sloshing of the spent fuel pools as a result of the earthquake.

(Location) Unit 6 reactor building operating floor: 4 locations

(Time of discovery) Around 2:20 AM

(Scope of leak) Southwest: 0.3m x 0.5m x 1mm

Southeast: 0.2m x 0.2m x 1mm

Northeast: 0.2m x 0.2m x 1mm

Northwest: 0.2m x 0.2m x 1mm

(Location) Unit 5 reactor building operating floor: 4 locations

(Time of discovery) Around 2:35 AM

(Scope of leak) Southwest: 5.0m x 5.0m x 1mm

Southeast: 1.0m x 0.5m x 1mm

Northeast: 1.0m x 0.5m x 1mm

Northwest: 1.0m x 0.5m x 1mm

Unit 5 and 6 continuous dust monitors have shown no significant fluctuations.

-At 2:45 AM on March 17, a drop in the water level (55mm/hour) of the Unit 6 turbine auxiliary cooling system (pure water) tank was observed. More information is currently being gathered.

-No other abnormalities, such as leaks, etc., have been found at current time.

-At 2:45 AM on March 17, a leak the thickness of approximately two pencils was found from the bolt that secures the bottom of the existing desalination equipment ultra filter cleaning water tank. The water tank has been isolated and it has been confirmed that the leak has been contained by the dikes.

Scope of leak: 6m x 6m x 1m (the water that leaked is desalinated freshwater).

-At 2:50 AM on March 17, high ground patrols found that some paint on the walls of the J5 tank and G6 tank areas has peeled back. No leaks were found in the aforementioned tank areas.

-At 3 AM on March 17, displacement of the strontium-removed water tank (H8-A3) was found. No leaks were found from the connecting pipes, and no significant fluctuation was seen in the water level of the tank.



･ The status of the Fukushima Daini Nuclear Power Station is as follows:

-At 2:15 AM on March 17, it was found that water had flowed over the overflow prevention fence at the Unit 4 spent fuel pool. The amount of water that overflowed is approximately 0.0003 liters. No overflow or leaks were found from the Unit 1~3 spent fuel pools.-At 2:19 AM on March 17, one of the blowout panels in the southwest corner of the Unit 1 reactor building was found to be a fist-width open. The negative pressure inside the building is being maintained, and it has been confirmed that there were no leaks of radioactive substances into the external atmosphere.-At 2:42 AM on March 17, one fire truck from the Tomioka Fire Department arrived at the front gate (sirens blaring).-At 2:57 AM on March 17, Tomioka Fire Department personnel determined that all fire alarms on-site were false alarms.-At 3:01 AM on March 17, the fire truck left the premises.-No significant fluctuations have been seen in readings from exhaust stack monitors or monitoring posts.

･ The following is an update from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station

- Units 1~6 facility plant parameters No abnormalities- Reactor cooling water injection equipment (Units 1~3) No abnormalities- Spent fuel cooling equipment (Units 1~6, common pool) No abnormalities- At 12:11 AM on March 17, a drop in the water level of the Unit 2 SFP skimmer surge tank was observed, but it was manually shut off and the drop in water level was halted.- At 12:18 AM on March 17, operation of water treatment facilities was stopped. There were no abnormalities with parameters.-Monitoring post indicators No significant fluctuation-Site border/on-site dust monitor indicators No significant fluctuation-On-site dosimeter indicators No significant fluctuation-On-site drainage channel monitor indicators (excluding the unloading wharf)No significant fluctuation-Seawater radiation monitor indicators No significant fluctuation-On-site drainage channel monitor indicators (unloading wharf) showed an increase from 60 Bq/liter prior to the earthquake to 230 Bq/liter. ("High" alarm value: 1,500 Bq/liter).-On-site continuous monitor readings are as follows:Unit 1/2 west side slope: 1.47×10^-5 Bq/cm3 ("High" alarm value: 5×10^-5 Bq/cm3)Unit 1 ocean side (2.5m foundation): 1.11×10^-5 Bq/cm3 ("High" alarm value: 5×10^-5 Bq/cm3)Unit 3 ocean side (2.5m foundation): 1.55×10^-5 Bq/cm3 ("High" alarm value: 5×10^-5 Bq/cm3)-At 1 AM on March 17, it was confirmed that there are no abnormalities with the ALPS treated water tank water level indicator.At 1:05 AM on March 17, it was confirmed that there are no abnormalities with water levels in the common pools of Units 1~4, and Units 5 and 6.-At 1:19 AM on March 17, patrols from high ground by TEPCO employees commenced.

･ The following is an update from the Fukushima Daini Nuclear Power Station

-There have been no injuries as a result of this earthquake.

-At 11:36 PM on March 16, a tsunami warning was issued for the coast of Fukushima Prefecture. At 11:41 PM, personnel were ordered to evacuate to high ground at least 12m above sea level at the power station in conjunction with the tsunami warning.

-At 1:20 AM on March 17, the order was given to conduct post-earthquake patrols. Since a tsunami warning had been issued for the coast of Fukushima Prefecture, patrols were limited to site areas 12m or higher above sea level. Authorization for patrols of the subfloors of buildings was also granted.

-At 11:36 PM on March 16, Units 1~4 spent fuel pool water level "high" and "low" alarms sounded, and the lights went out at the same time. The cause of the alarms is currently under investigation.

-At 11:37 PM on March 16, the 500kV Tomioka line Unit 2 automatically shut off. The cause of the automatic shutdown is currently under investigation.

-At 11:39 PM on March 16, the cooling pump for the Unit 1 and Unit 3 spent fuel pools automatically shut off. The cause of the automatic shutdown is currently under investigation.

-Asked 12:22 AM on March 17, cooling of the Unit 3 spent fuel pool recommenced. The temperature was 27.6°C when cooling recommenced. Temperature did not increase during the shutdown.

-At 1:29 AM March 17, it was discovered that the shutdown of the 500kV Tomioka line Unit 2 was due to equipment trouble at the Shin-Fukushima substation. It was determined that repairs will be difficult, so the 500kV Tomioka line Unit 2 was shut down.

-At 1:43 AM on March 17, cooling of the Unit 1 spent fuel pool recommenced. The temperature was 27.5°C when cooling recommenced. Temperature did not increase during the shutdown.

---------------------------------

･ Yesterday (March 16) at around 11:36 PM, a 7.3M earthquake occurred off the coast of Fukushima.

(Seismic intensities: Futaba Town: 6-strong; Oguma Town: 6-weak; Naraha Town: 6-weak; Tomioka Town: 6-weak)

･ At the current time there are no abnormalities at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station.

-At current time no abnormalities caused by the earthquake have been found with primary equipment, and no significant fluctuations have been seen in readings from monitoring posts or dust monitors.

･ At current time no significant fluctuations have been seen in monitoring post readings at the Fukushima Daini Nuclear Power Station

･ Measurements from the seismometers at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station and Fukushima Daini Nuclear Power Station are as follows:

-Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station

Horizontal: 221.3 gals (Unit 6)

Vertical: 202 gals (Unit 6)

-Fukushima Daini Nuclear Power Station

Horizontal: 161.3 gals (Unit 1)

Vertical: 137.8 gals (Unit 1)



