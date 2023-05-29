Tokyo Electric Power : HoldingsDevelopment and Verification of Stationary Storage Battery System Using Electric Vehicle Storage BatteriesAiming to Build a Stable Energy Supply System and Realizing a Recycling-Oriented Society with Storage Batteries

Advanced search
News 
Development and Verification of Stationary Storage Battery System Using Electric Vehicle Storage BatteriesAiming to Build a Stable Energy Supply System and Realizing a Recycling-Oriented Society with Storage Batteries

05/29/2023 | 12:39am EDT
May 29, 2023

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
Toyota Motor Corporation

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. (TEPCO HD) and Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) have developed a stationary storage battery system (1 MW output, 3 MWh capacity) that combines TEPCO's operating technology and safety standards for stationary storage batteries and Toyota's system technology for electrified vehicle storage batteries. This system will be installed in the Eurus Tashirotai Wind Farm*1 by Toyota Tsusho Corporation and Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation, and the four companies will begin a collaborative verification project around fall of this year.

The storage battery market is expected to continue growing in light of the spread of renewable energy and electrified vehicles, as well as the global trend toward carbon neutrality.
It will be necessary to utilize storage batteries for electrified vehicles in the future to meet the increasing demand and needs for energy storage in environmental and economic improvement, participation in the electric power market, and as BCP measures among others, both in terms of price and quantity.

To this end, TEPCO HD and Toyota have jointly developed a stationary storage battery system that can be used in combination with existing PCS*2 by connecting multiple storage batteries for electric vehicles. The verification project will confirm the system's operation and performance as well as feasibility, including its potential for business use in the electricity market.

TEPCO HD will utilize the knowledge and technological capabilities it has cultivated in the electric power business to improve the utilization of renewable energy and meet the BCP needs of its customers, as well as to maintain the balance between supply and demand of electric power in order to build a stable energy supply system.
In addition to aiming for a carbon-neutral mobility society, Toyota will work with Toyota Industries Corporation, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, and Denso Corporation to utilize storage batteries for electrified vehicles that are safe, long-lasting, high quality, low cost, and high performance, as part of its various activities to realize a circular economy (an economic system based on resource recycling).

TEPCO HD and Toyota will evaluate the results of the verification project and work to develop storage battery systems with an eye toward consumer-oriented energy services and balancing electricity supply and demand capabilities in order to meet the energy storage needs of customers.
In addition, TEPCO HD and Toyota will promote the use of storage batteries throughout society by continuing their efforts to build an energy system through local production for local consumption, and realize a recycling-oriented society for electrified vehicle storage batteries.

Verification project schedule

  • Around summer 2023: Construct facilities, evaluate storage battery system
  • Around fall 2023: Start verification tests
    Operation and performance evaluation will take place over the next several years of operation.

Implementation structure

Attachments

Disclaimer

TEPCO - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2023 04:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
