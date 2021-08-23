Tokyo Electric Power : HoldingsFinancial Assistance from the Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corporation

August 23, 2021

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.

On August 23, we received a funding grant of 7.7 billion yen from the Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corporation (hereinafter referred to as NDF) based on the revision of the Special Business Plan which was approved on August 4, 2021.

This financial assistance was given in response to the 115th request we made in order to cover the compensation payouts due by the end of September 2021. The amount of the payouts to be paid by that time had been estimated to exceed the sum of the compensation we had received in accordance with the 'Act on Contract for Indemnification of Nuclear Damage Compensation' (188.9 billion yen) and the financial assistance that the NDF has provided (9,897.6 billion yen).

With financial assistance from the NDF, we are determined to continue to pay the compensation with courtesy and compassion to all of those who have been afflicted by the nuclear damage.

For records of TEPCO's compensation applications and payouts (cumulative payouts and total amounts paid, by category), please see here.