  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9501   JP3585800000

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.

(9501)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-24 am EDT
500.00 JPY   -0.99%
01:37aTokyo Electric Power : HoldingsFinancial Assistance from the Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corporation
PU
04/20Japan's greenhouse gas emissions rose 2% in FY21/22 as economy recovered
RE
04/19South Korean Imports of Japanese Seafood Jumps 21% in March Quarter
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tokyo Electric Power : HoldingsFinancial Assistance from the Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corporation

04/24/2023 | 01:37am EDT
April 24, 2023

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.

On April 24, we received a funding grant of 85.8 billion yen from the Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corporation (hereinafter referred to as NDF) based on the revision of the Special Business Plan which was approved on April 27, 2022.

This financial assistance was given in response to the 135th request we made in order to cover the compensation payouts due by the end of May 2023. The amount of the payouts to be paid by that time had been estimated to exceed the sum of the compensation we had received in accordance with the "Act on Contract for Indemnification of Nuclear Damage Compensation" (188.9 billion yen) and the financial assistance that the NDF has provided (10,727.4 billion yen).

With financial assistance from the NDF, we are determined to continue to pay the compensation with courtesy and compassion to all of those who have been afflicted by the nuclear damage.

For records of TEPCO's compensation applications and payouts (cumulative payouts and total amounts paid, by category), please see here.

Attachments

Disclaimer

TEPCO - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 05:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 211 B 53 691 M 53 691 M
Net income 2023 -115 300 M -859 M -859 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,02x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 809 B 6 024 M 6 024 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 37 939
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 505,00 JPY
Average target price 325,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -35,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomoaki Kobayakawa Executive President & Director
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Chairman
Hideko Kunii Independent Director
Hideo Takaura Independent Outside Director
Shigeo Ohyagi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.6.09%6 024
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.51%159 827
IBERDROLA, S.A.8.28%81 815
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.08%80 273
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.50%75 801
ENEL S.P.A.17.91%66 150
