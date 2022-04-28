Tokyo Electric Power : HoldingsFuel Cost Adjustment in the Electricity Rates for June 2022

April 27, 2022

TEPCO Energy Partner, Inc.

In response to today's publication of the fuel prices from January 2022 to March 2022 (trade statistics prices of crude oil, LNG, and coal), the fuel cost adjustment unit prices in the electricity rates for June 2022 have been fixed as follows.



The change of the electricity rates on the average modelThe electricity rate on the average model for June 2022 will be 8,565 yen, which is an increase of 60 yen compared with May 2022.Fuel Prices(1) Average fuel prices (the Trade Statistics of Japan)

(2) Changes in fuel prices



Appendices