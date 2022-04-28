Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9501   JP3585800000

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.

(9501)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/28 02:00:00 am EDT
448.00 JPY    0.00%
06:26aTOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : HoldingsFuel Cost Adjustment in the Electricity Rates for June 2022
PU
05:57aTOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : HoldingsFY2021 Financial Results
PU
04/26Japanese shares fall on Wall Street weakness, corporate outlook
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tokyo Electric Power : HoldingsFuel Cost Adjustment in the Electricity Rates for June 2022

04/28/2022 | 06:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 27, 2022

TEPCO Energy Partner, Inc.

In response to today's publication of the fuel prices from January 2022 to March 2022 (trade statistics prices of crude oil, LNG, and coal), the fuel cost adjustment unit prices in the electricity rates for June 2022 have been fixed as follows.

The change of the electricity rates on the average model
The electricity rate on the average model for June 2022 will be 8,565 yen, which is an increase of 60 yen compared with May 2022.
Fuel Prices
(1) Average fuel prices (the Trade Statistics of Japan)

(2) Changes in fuel prices

Appendices

Disclaimer

TEPCO - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. published this content on 27 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 10:24:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
06:26aTOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : HoldingsFuel Cost Adjustment in the Electricity Rates for June 2022
PU
05:57aTOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : HoldingsFY2021 Financial Results
PU
04/26Japanese shares fall on Wall Street weakness, corporate outlook
RE
04/22TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : HoldingsFinancial Assistance from the Nuclear Damage Compensation a..
PU
04/22TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : HoldingsParticipation in Corporate Solar PPA Project in Thailand an..
PU
04/21Japan to keep carbon reduction push amid Ukraine crisis - TEPCO official
RE
04/21Nikkei 225 Up 1.2%, Extends Gains to Third Day
MT
04/21Tech shares help Japan's Nikkei post highest close in more than 2 weeks
RE
04/19Japan Index Retraces Gains; Nissan JV Partially Suspends Production in China
MT
04/14TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : Corporate Governance Report
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 141 B 40 014 M 40 014 M
Net income 2022 -34 850 M -271 M -271 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -20,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 718 B 5 587 M 5 587 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 37 891
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 448,00 JPY
Average target price 346,67 JPY
Spread / Average Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomoaki Kobayakawa Executive President & Director
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Chairman
Hideko Kunii Independent Director
Hideo Takaura Independent Outside Director
Shigeo Ohyagi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.50.84%5 587
NEXTERA ENERGY-21.52%143 939
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.81%87 068
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.52%78 126
IBERDROLA, S.A.3.31%72 024
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.6.14%67 594