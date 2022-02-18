Log in
    9501   JP3585800000

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.

(9501)
Tokyo Electric Power : HoldingsNotice of Modification of Decommissioning Implementation Plan Pursuant to the Decommissioning Reserve Fund System

02/18/2022 | 12:21am EST
February 18, 2022

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
Fukushima Daiichi Decontamination & Decommissioning Engineering Company

We hereby notify you that today, TEPCO submitted a notice of modification of the Decommissioning Implementation Plan*1 pursuant to the Decommissioning Reserve Fund System*2 to the Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) via the Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corporation (hereinafter referred to as, "NDF") due to the need to make changes to the contents of the implementation plan regarding to the ALPS treated water discharge facilities submitted on March 17, 2021.

In accordance with the Decommissioning Reserve Fund System, TEPCO will ensure that it reserves enough funds for decommissioning and move steadily forward with decommissioning while prioritizing safety based upon our approach to reducing risks in consideration of the Mid-and-Long-term Roadmap for the Decommissioning of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station, Technical Strategic Plan for the Decommissioning of the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station, Mid-term risk reduction goal map for TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station, and 4th Comprehensive Special Business Plan.

Disclaimer

TEPCO - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 05:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
