Tokyo Electric Power : HoldingsPartial Revision of the "Application Documents for Approval to Amend the Implementation Plan for Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station Specified Nuclear Facility" Regarding the Handling of ALPS Treated Water

February 20, 2023

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.

Considering the Japanese government's basic policy announced in April 2021, TEPCO had been reviewing the details of the design and operation of ALPS treated water dilution/discharge facility and related facilities regarding the handling of ALPS treated water. In December 2021, TEPCO submitted the "Application Documents for Approval to Amend the Implementation Plan for Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station Specified Nuclear Facility" to the Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA), and on July 22, 2022, these application documents were approved by the NRA.

In order to make the description appropriate due to the addition of specifications for the main pipes related to ALPS treated water dilution/discharge facility, on October 17, 2022, we submitted to the NRA the partial revision of the " Application Documents for Approval to Amend the Implementation Plan for Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station Specified Nuclear Facility". These application documents were approved by the NRA on October 27.

In addition, to reflect the organizational structure for operation and maintenance management of the ALPS treated water dilution/discharge facility, the nuclides to be measured and assessed to verify the water meets the discharge criteria before discharge into the sea, and the results of the Radiological Environmental Impact Assessment regarding the discharge of ALPS treated water into the sea (construction stage), on November 14, 2022, we submitted to the NRA the "Application Documents for Approval to Amend the Implementation Plan for Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station Specified Nuclear Facility".

On February 14, we submitted to the NRA the partial revision of the "Application Documents for Approval to Amend the Implementation Plan for Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station Specified Nuclear Facility" based on the items pointed out by the NRA in the Technical Meeting to Review the Implementation Plan for the Specified Nuclear Facility, etc. and the IAEA findings.

(Announced as of February 14, 2023)

Today, we submitted to the NRA the partial revision of the "Application Documents for Approval to Amend the Implementation Plan for Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station Specified Nuclear Facility", which we revised its description about an approach to any abnormalities found during sea area monitoring, based on the items pointed out by the NRA on February 17, 2023 in the Technical Meeting to Review the Implementation Plan for the Specified Nuclear Facility, etc. We will continue to respond sincerely to the reviews conducted by the Nuclear Regulatory Agency.

We will continue to thoroughly implement measures related to the handling of ALPS treated water based on the Japanese government's basic policy while continuing to carefully listen to the opinions from parties concerned so as to further ensure safety.