    9501

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.

(9501)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:58:29 2023-04-05 pm EDT
499.00 JPY   +2.89%
Tokyo Electric Power : HoldingsRelease of Results from the 2nd International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Review of Safety Related Aspects of Handling of ALPS Treated Water
Foundation in Fukushima nuclear plant reactor likely badly damaged
New images from inside Fukushima reactor spark safety worry
Tokyo Electric Power : HoldingsRelease of Results from the 2nd International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Review of Safety Related Aspects of Handling of ALPS Treated Water

04/05/2023 | 11:04pm EDT
April 6, 2023

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.

On April 5, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) released the report on its second review of safety related aspects of the handling of water treated with multi-nuclide removal equipment (ALPS treated water) at Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station.

The report contains the findings of the IAEA Task Force*, which is comprised of experts from China, Korea, and the Marshall Islands, etc., from its review of the safety of ALPS treated water. The review examined safety based on international safety standards and was conducted from November 14 through November 18 of last year.

In particular, the report also contains the Task Force's opinions about the "Application Documents for Approval to Amend the Implementation Plan for Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station Specified Nuclear Facility," which was submitted to the Nuclear Regulation Authority by TEPCO in November of last year, and also the radiological environmental impact assessment report (construction stage). TEPCO have appropriately reflected the issues pointed out by IAEA through this review in the implementation plan and radiological environmental impact assessment report.

TEPCO will continue to make absolutely sure that it guarantees safety when handling ALPS treated water by subjecting its initiatives to IAEA reviews that compare them to international safety standards, while providing information to parties both in Japan and overseas in a highly transparent manner.

*The IAEA Task Force is comprised of experts from Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, France, Korea, Marshall Islands, Russia, USA, UK, and Vietnam.


https://www.iaea.org/newscenter/pressreleases/iaea-issues-new-report-on-safety-of-japans-plan-to-discharge-alps-treated-water-from-fukushima-daiichi-site
https://www.iaea.org/sites/default/files/report-4-review-mission-tepco-and-meti.pdf
https://www.meti.go.jp/english/press/2023/0406_001.html

Disclaimer

TEPCO - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 03:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
