Tokyo Electric Power : HoldingsRequest for Continued Cooperation to Save Electricity

03/22/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
March 22, 2022

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
TEPCO Power Grid, Inc.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.

We would like to convey our gratitude to all customers within TEPCO Power Grid Inc.'s (hereinafter referred to as, "TEPCO PG") service area*, and society as a whole, for their cooperation today with saving electricity amidst the tight power supply-demand situation.

We predict that the amount of remaining electricity that can be generated by pumped storage hydroelectric plants as of 7 AM tomorrow (March 23) will be smaller than this morning, and whereas the midday temperature in TEPCO's service area will be higher, the temperature in the morning will be just as cold as today, so we predict that the tight supply-demand situation will continue.
Therefore, we request that customers using electricity in TEPCO's service area continue to cooperate to save electricity in homes and offices, etc., by turning off unnecessary lighting and setting heater thermostats to 20°C.

Again, we sincerely appreciate everyone's cooperation.

* TEPCO's service area
Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma, Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, Yamanashi, Shizuoka (east of Fujikawa) prefectures and the Tokyo metropolitan area


-Please check the following portal site for information on how to conserve energy and use electricity efficiently.
METI Agency for Natural Resources and Energy's Energy Conservation Portal Site (in Japanese only)
https://www.enecho.meti.go.jp/category/saving_and_new/saving/

Related Press Releases/Announcements

Search Press Releases

Disclaimer

TEPCO - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 03:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
