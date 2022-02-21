Log in
    9501   JP3585800000

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.

(9501)
  Report
Tokyo Electric Power : HoldingsTEPCO Group Employees and Related Workers Test Positive for COVID-19

02/21/2022 | 01:51am EST
February 21, 2022

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as, "TEPCO Holdings, Inc.") would like to inform you one hundred and nine employees and fifty-five related workers of the TEPCO Group*1 have tested positive*2 for the COVID-19 virus from February 14 to February 20.

At the TEPCO Group, a COVID-19 Countermeasures Task Force headed by TEPCO's president has taken measures to prevent the spread of the virus, and we have continued to implement our Business Continuity Plan while also implementing countermeasures to prevent infection and the spread of the virus. The COVID-19 infection of employees shall not impact the stable supply of power, the safe operation of power stations, nor decommissioning work.

Going forward, the TEPCO Group will respond properly to instructions given by health officials as we continue to implement countermeasures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

1. Number of new infections at the TEPCO Group (From February 14 to February 20)

Company TEPCO employee Related worker*3
TEPCO Holdings, Inc. 15 (156) 17 (245)
TEPCO Fuel & Power, Inc. 0 (3) 0 (-)
TEPCO Power Grid, Inc. 71 (437) 25 (98)
TEPCO Energy Partner, Inc. 21 (88) 13 (152)
TEPCO Renewable Power, Inc. 2 (13) 0 (2)

The total number of infections until February 13 is shown in parentheses.

2. Countermeasures to prevent infections and spread of the virus
Information on countermeasures underway at each nuclear power station can be found at the following link. (Japanese only)
https://www.tepco.co.jp/electricity/mechanism_and_facilities/power_generation/nuclear_power/

*1 The TEPCO Group is comprised of five companies: TEPCO Holdings, Inc., TEPCO Fuel & Power, Inc., TEPCO Power Grid, Inc., TEPCO Energy Partner, Inc., and TEPCO Renewable Power, Inc.

*2 Including patients who are clinically diagnosed at the discretion of a physician without being tested in cases where a person in close contact with a Covid-19 positive person becomes symptomatic (so-called "presumed positive" individuals)

*3 The employees of related companies who work at the TEPCO Group offices/power stations

Disclaimer

TEPCO - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 06:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
