  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated
  News
  Summary
    9501   JP3585800000

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED

(9501)
  Report
Tokyo Electric Power Incorporated : Company HoldingsFinancial Assistance from the Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corporation

10/22/2021 | 12:54am EDT
October 22, 2021

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.

On October 22, we received a funding grant of 7.4 billion yen from the Nuclear Damage Compensation and Decommissioning Facilitation Corporation (hereinafter referred to as NDF) based on the revision of the Special Business Plan which was approved on August 4, 2021.

This financial assistance was given in response to the 117th request we made in order to cover the compensation payouts due by the end of November 2021. The amount of the payouts to be paid by that time had been estimated to exceed the sum of the compensation we had received in accordance with the "Act on Contract for Indemnification of Nuclear Damage Compensation" (188.9 billion yen) and the financial assistance that the NDF has provided (9,962.8 billion yen).

With financial assistance from the NDF, we are determined to continue to pay the compensation with courtesy and compassion to all of those who have been afflicted by the nuclear damage.

For records of TEPCO's compensation applications and payouts (cumulative payouts and total amounts paid, by category), please see here.

Disclaimer

TEPCO - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. published this content on 22 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 04:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 4 780 B 41 909 M 41 909 M
Net income 2022 89 700 M 786 M 786 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,41x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 545 B 4 789 M 4 776 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 37 891
Free-Float 92,8%
Consensus
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 340,00 JPY
Average target price 260,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -23,5%
Managers and Directors
Tomoaki Kobayakawa Executive President & Director
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Chairman
Hideko Kunii Independent Director
Hideo Takaura Independent Outside Director
Shigeo Ohyagi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED25.00%4 789
NEXTERA ENERGY8.63%164 631
ENEL S.P.A.-12.88%85 313
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION12.49%78 649
IBERDROLA, S.A.-16.65%70 713
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.71%67 458