Tokyo Electric Power Incorporated : Company HoldingsFuel Cost Adjustment in the Electricity Rates for November 2021

September 29, 2021

TEPCO Energy Partner, Inc.

In response to today's publication of the fuel prices from June 2021 to August 2021 (trade statistics prices of crude oil, LNG, and coal), the fuel cost adjustment unit prices in the electricity rates for November 2021 have been fixed as follows.



The change of the electricity rates on the average modelThe electricity rate on the average model for November 2021 will be 7,371 yen, which is an increase of 133 yen compared with October 2021.Fuel Prices(1) Average fuel prices (the Trade Statistics of Japan)

(2) Changes in fuel prices



Appendices