Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9501   JP3585800000

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED

(9501)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tokyo Electric Power Incorporated : Company HoldingsFuel Cost Adjustment in the Electricity Rates for November 2021

09/30/2021 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

September 29, 2021

TEPCO Energy Partner, Inc.

In response to today's publication of the fuel prices from June 2021 to August 2021 (trade statistics prices of crude oil, LNG, and coal), the fuel cost adjustment unit prices in the electricity rates for November 2021 have been fixed as follows.

The change of the electricity rates on the average model
The electricity rate on the average model for November 2021 will be 7,371 yen, which is an increase of 133 yen compared with October 2021.
Fuel Prices
(1) Average fuel prices (the Trade Statistics of Japan)

(2) Changes in fuel prices

Appendices

Disclaimer

TEPCO - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2021 07:11:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED
03:12aTOKYO ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : Company HoldingsFuel Cost Adjustment in the Electricit..
PU
09/29Nikkei 225 Down 2.1% on Wall Street Cues, Ahead of Party Election Result
MT
09/28BANK OF JAPAN : Main events scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 29
AQ
09/27Japan's JERA to spend $1.58 billion to take 27% stake in Philippines' Aboitiz Power
RE
09/26TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : Company HoldingsTEPCO Group Employees and Related Work..
PU
09/24TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : TEPCO Renewable PowerSubmission and Review of "Environ..
PU
09/24TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : Company HoldingsImprovement Action Report on Unauthori..
PU
09/24TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDING : 10 pm)
PU
09/24Renewable energy firms pin hopes on Taro Kono winning race for Japan PM
RE
09/23TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : Company HoldingsFinancial Assistance from the Nuclear ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 121 B 45 728 M 45 728 M
Net income 2022 83 275 M 744 M 744 M
Net Debt 2022 4 215 B 37 640 M 37 640 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,44x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 566 B 5 056 M 5 051 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 37 891
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 353,00 JPY
Average target price 260,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomoaki Kobayakawa Executive President & Director
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Chairman
Hideko Kunii Independent Director
Hideo Takaura Independent Outside Director
Shigeo Ohyagi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED29.78%5 056
NEXTERA ENERGY1.56%153 704
ENEL S.P.A.-17.92%80 192
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.41%75 657
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.83%66 325
IBERDROLA, S.A.-23.64%64 092