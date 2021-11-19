Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9501   JP3585800000

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED

(9501)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tokyo Electric Power Incorporated : Company HoldingsH.E. Ms. Julia Margaret Longbottom, British Ambassador to Japan's visit to the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station

11/19/2021 | 04:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

November 19, 2021

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
Fukushima Daiichi Decontamination & Decommissioning Engineering Company

On November 19, H.E. Ms. Julia Margaret Longbottom, British Ambassador to Japan, visited the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station.

The British Ambassador to Japan was given a good look at decommissioning efforts underway from high ground overlooking Units 1-4. The British Ambassador was also briefed on the characteristics of ALPS treated water with multi-nuclide removal equipment (ALPS) with showing a sample bottle of such water.

During (After) the tour, H.E. Ms. Julia Margaret Longbottom, British Ambassador to Japan said "I was glad to see the progress towards safe decommissioning of Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station and the UK is proud of to be supporting this vital effort".

Furthermore, the British Ambassador to Japan was given rice grown in Fukushima Prefecture from TEPCO's Fukushima Products Promotion office as a present when she visited the TEPCO Decommissioning Archive Center on the previous day, Thursday, November 18.

TEPCO will continue to move steadily and safely forward with the long-term decommissioning process with the understanding and cooperation of society.

Related Press Releases/Announcements

Search Press Releases

Disclaimer

TEPCO - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 09:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED
04:43aTOKYO ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : Company HoldingsH.E. Ms. Julia Margaret Longbottom, Br..
PU
04:42aTEPCO claims Fukushima water release impact to be minimal
AQ
11/18Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. - Radiological Impact Assessment Regarding t..
AQ
11/17Exclusive-Merkel defends nuclear power exit despite climate challenges
RE
11/17Merkel defends nuclear power exit despite climate challenges
RE
11/17OPERATOR : Impact from release of Fukushima water minimal
AQ
11/17TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : Company HoldingsRadiological Impact Assessment Regardi..
PU
11/17Volkswagen powers up the grid to take on Tesla
RE
11/16Japan power prices hit 10-month high on lower solar output, global price rally
RE
11/15UN experts review plans for release of Fukushima plant water
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 780 B 41 813 M 41 813 M
Net income 2022 57 850 M 506 M 506 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 492 B 4 304 M 4 302 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 37 891
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 307,00 JPY
Average target price 260,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomoaki Kobayakawa Executive President & Director
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Chairman
Hideko Kunii Independent Director
Hideo Takaura Independent Outside Director
Shigeo Ohyagi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED12.87%4 304
NEXTERA ENERGY13.55%171 883
ENEL S.P.A.-14.91%81 207
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION7.44%75 680
IBERDROLA, S.A.-13.16%71 200
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.20%65 316