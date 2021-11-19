Tokyo Electric Power Incorporated : Company HoldingsH.E. Ms. Julia Margaret Longbottom, British Ambassador to Japan's visit to the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station

November 19, 2021

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.

Fukushima Daiichi Decontamination & Decommissioning Engineering Company

On November 19, H.E. Ms. Julia Margaret Longbottom, British Ambassador to Japan, visited the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station.

The British Ambassador to Japan was given a good look at decommissioning efforts underway from high ground overlooking Units 1-4. The British Ambassador was also briefed on the characteristics of ALPS treated water with multi-nuclide removal equipment (ALPS) with showing a sample bottle of such water.

During (After) the tour, H.E. Ms. Julia Margaret Longbottom, British Ambassador to Japan said "I was glad to see the progress towards safe decommissioning of Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station and the UK is proud of to be supporting this vital effort".

Furthermore, the British Ambassador to Japan was given rice grown in Fukushima Prefecture from TEPCO's Fukushima Products Promotion office as a present when she visited the TEPCO Decommissioning Archive Center on the previous day, Thursday, November 18.

TEPCO will continue to move steadily and safely forward with the long-term decommissioning process with the understanding and cooperation of society.