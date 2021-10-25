Log in
Tokyo Electric Power Incorporated : Company HoldingsTEPCO Group Related Worker Tests Positive for COVID-19

10/25/2021 | 12:34am EDT
October 25, 2021

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as, "TEPCO Holdings, Inc.") would like to inform you one related worker of the TEPCO Group*1 has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus from October 11 to October 24.

At the TEPCO Group, a COVID-19 Countermeasures Task Force headed by TEPCO's president has taken measures to prevent the spread of the virus, and we have continued to implement our Business Continuity Plan while also implementing countermeasures to prevent infection and the spread of the virus. The COVID-19 infection of employees shall not impact the stable supply of power, the safe operation of power stations, nor decommissioning work.

Going forward, the TEPCO Group will respond properly to instructions given by health officials as we continue to implement countermeasures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

1. Number of new infections at the TEPCO Group (From October 11 to October 24)

Company TEPCO employee Related worker*2
TEPCO Holdings, Inc. 0 (92) 0 (148)
TEPCO Fuel & Power, Inc. 0 (3) 0 (-)
TEPCO Power Grid, Inc. 0(242) 1(46)
TEPCO Energy Partner, Inc. 0(45) 0(87)
TEPCO Renewable Power, Inc. 0 (6) 0 (1)

The total number of infections until October 10 is shown in parentheses.

2. Countermeasures to prevent infections and spread of the virus
Information on countermeasures underway at each nuclear power station can be found at the following link. (Japanese only)
https://www.tepco.co.jp/electricity/mechanism_and_facilities/power_generation/nuclear_power/

*1 The TEPCO Group is comprised of five companies: TEPCO Holdings, Inc., TEPCO Fuel & Power, Inc., TEPCO Power Grid, Inc., TEPCO Energy Partner, Inc., and TEPCO Renewable Power, Inc.

*2 The employees of related companies who work at the TEPCO Group offices/power stations

Disclaimer

TEPCO - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2021 04:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
