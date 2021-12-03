Tokyo Electric Power Incorporated : Company HoldingsVisit to the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station by the Nuclear Regulation Authority Chairman Fuketa

December 3, 2021

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.

Fukushima Daiichi Decontamination & Decommissioning Engineering Company

On December 2, the Nuclear Regulation Authority Chairman Fuketa visited the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station.

During this visit, Chairman Fuketa observed preparatory construction for the removal of spent fuel from the Unit 2 spent fuel pool, and was given a look at decommissioning work underway from high ground overlooking the Units 1~4 reactor buildings.

After the visit, Chairman Fuketa commented that, "the area on the ocean side of Units 1~4 has been cleaned so well I thought it was a different place. The work environment has also improved."

TEPCO will continue to move steadily and safely forward with the long-term decommissioning process with the understanding and cooperation of society.

Photographs of The Nuclear Regulation Authority Chairman Fuketa's visit to the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station