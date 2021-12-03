Log in
    9501   JP3585800000

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED

(9501)
Tokyo Electric Power Incorporated : Company HoldingsVisit to the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station by the Nuclear Regulation Authority Chairman Fuketa

12/03/2021 | 03:02am EST
December 3, 2021

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
Fukushima Daiichi Decontamination & Decommissioning Engineering Company

On December 2, the Nuclear Regulation Authority Chairman Fuketa visited the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station.

During this visit, Chairman Fuketa observed preparatory construction for the removal of spent fuel from the Unit 2 spent fuel pool, and was given a look at decommissioning work underway from high ground overlooking the Units 1~4 reactor buildings.

After the visit, Chairman Fuketa commented that, "the area on the ocean side of Units 1~4 has been cleaned so well I thought it was a different place. The work environment has also improved."

TEPCO will continue to move steadily and safely forward with the long-term decommissioning process with the understanding and cooperation of society.

Photographs of The Nuclear Regulation Authority Chairman Fuketa's visit to the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station

Disclaimer

TEPCO - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 08:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
