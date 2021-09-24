Log in
Tokyo Electric Power Incorporated : TEPCO Renewable PowerSubmission and Review of "Environmental Impact Statement issued during the Planning Stages of an Offshore Wind Farm Project off the coast of Happo Town and Noshiro City, Akita Prefecture

09/24/2021 | 09:32am EDT
September 24, 2021

TEPCO Renewable Power, Inc.

TEPCO Renewable Power, Inc. (hereinafter `TEPCO RP`) is moving forward with the development of renewables with a focus on offshore wind farms both within and outside of Japan and hydroelectric power plants outside of Japan, as TEPCO RP aims to turn renewable energies into main power sources to develop offshore wind farms in Japan that can generate 2~3GW of electricity in the future.
In accordance with this plan, TEPCO RP is deliberating the development of Happo Town and Noshiro City in Akita Prefecture as potential sites for the development of offshore wind farms, and as such have sent a "Environmental Impact Statement issued during the Planning Stages of an Offshore Wind Farm Project off the coast of Happo Town and Noshiro City, Akita Prefecture (Tentative title)" (hereinafter referred to as, "Impact Statement"), which examines the impact of such a project on the environment, to the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry today. The Impact Statement was also sent to the Governor of Yamagata Prefecture in order to elicit opinions about environmental conservation.
The Impact Statement will be available for viewing between September 27 and October 26 at government offices, and it will also be posted on the TEPCO website.
The opinions received during the review of the Impact Statement at government offices will be reflected in our development plan and used to create a project plan that is highly feasible and considers the environmental impact of the project.
Going forward, TEPCO shall encourage the increased use of renewable energies both within and outside of Japan, and contribute to the creation of a clean, sustainable society and the development of local industries by leveraging the fruits of nature to the best of our ability to provide a stable and low-cost supply of electricity.

*The first of four stages of procedures that must be completed in accordance with the Environmental Impact Assessment Act

The Impact Statement will be available for viewing between June 1 and June 30 following website. *Japanese only
URL：https://www4.tepco.co.jp/rp/business/wind_power/kankyo_assessment/happou_index-j.html

Disclaimer

TEPCO - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 13:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
