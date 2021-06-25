Log in
    9501   JP3585800000

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED

(9501)
Tokyo Electric Power Incorporated : TEPCO's retail arm ordered to suspend some activities for mis-selling

06/25/2021 | 06:29am EDT
A worker puts up new logo of TEPCO Holdings and Tokyo Electric Power Company Group on the wall ahead of the transition to a holding company system through a company split at the TEPCO headquarters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's consumer affairs agency on Friday ordered the retail arm of Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings to suspend some of its operations for six months for breaking the law in its efforts to sell electricity and gas.

TEPCO Energy Partner breached the law by not telling potential customers the purpose of its calls and by claiming its annual retail prices for electricity and gas combined would be 1,200 yen lower than rivals when that was not the case, an official at the agency said.

Some operations such as telephone calls to solict new customers will be suspended through Dec. 25, he added.

"We will take appropriate action in response to the order and will enhance the measures to prevent recurrence," TEPCO Energy Partner said in a statement.

Competition among utilities in Japan has intensified after the liberalisation of the 8 trillion yen ($72 billion) retail power market in 2016, followed by the opening of the $20 billion retail city gas market in 2017.

There have been a few cases where power retailers have faced administrative penalties since 2016, but this is the first time the unit of a former regional power monopoly has been subject to such actions, the agency official said.

($1 = 110.6800 yen)

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5 549 B 50 107 M 50 107 M
Net income 2021 167 B 1 510 M 1 510 M
Net Debt 2021 3 911 B 35 316 M 35 316 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 529 B 4 769 M 4 774 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,80x
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 37 892
Free-Float 92,7%
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 330,00 JPY
Average target price 275,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomoaki Kobayakawa Executive President & Director
Shoei Utsuda Chairman
Hideko Kunii Independent Director
Hideo Takaura Independent Outside Director
Junji Annen Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED21.32%4 769
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.53%143 872
ENEL S.P.A.-2.92%97 403
IBERDROLA, S.A.-10.51%79 085
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION8.20%76 330
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.07%65 074