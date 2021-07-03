Tokyo Electric Power Incorporated : Two feared dead, 20 missing in Japan as torrential rains unleash landslides -NHK

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - At least two people were feared
dead on Saturday after landslides triggered by heavy rains hit
the central Japanese city of Atami, where about 20 people were
still missing, public broadcaster NHK said.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who convened an emergency
task force to tackle the crisis, asked people in the affected
areas to remain on alert.
"There may be more heavy rainfalls and we need to be taking
the highest caution," Suga said in televised remarks.
The floods are a reminder of the natural disasters -
including earthquakes, volcanoes and tsunami - that plague
Japan, where the capital Tokyo is to host the summer Olympics
starting this month.
Two people were found in a state of cardiac arrest in Atami,
90 km (60 miles) southwest of Tokyo, and taken to hospital, NHK
said.
It aired footage of collapsed and half-submerged houses as
water dashed the city with mud and debris. Social media images
showed partially submerged cars and rescue workers wading
through waist-high water with a small life raft.
Japan's military sent emergency rescuers to the city, where
about 80 people are evacuated, NHK said.
Some 2,830 households in the area face power outages, it
said, citing the Tokyo Electric Power.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Jane
Wardell and William Mallard)