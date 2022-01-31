Tokyo Electric Power : Presentation Material (PDF 1.77MB)

Certain statements in the following presentation regarding TEPCO Group's business operations may constitute "forward-looking statements." As such, these statements are not historical facts but rather predictions about the future, which inherently involve risks and uncertainties, and these risks and uncertainties could cause TEPCO Group's actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements herein.
Please note that the following is an accurate and complete translation of the original Japanese version prepared for the convenience of our English-speaking investors. In case of any discrepancy between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
Key Points of FY2021 3rd Quarter Financial Results
< FY2021 3rd Quarter Financial Results>
Operating revenue decreased due to the application for the new accounting standards and other factors.
Ordinary income and quarterly net income decreased due to a negative turn in the effects of the time-lag from the fuel cost adjustment system at JERA and a decrease in the volume of retail electricity sold despite Group-wide continued efforts to improve profitability.
< FY2021 Consolidated Performance Forecast >
The previous FY2021 full-year financial forecast was revised to record loss on return of imbalance income and expenditure as extraordinary loss and other factors.
