Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9501   JP3585800000

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.

(9501)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tokyo Electric Power : Presentation Material (PDF 1.77MB)

01/31/2022 | 12:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY2021 3rd Quarter Financial Results (April 1 - December 31, 2021)

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.

©Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

©Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Overview of FY2021 3rd Quarter Financial Results

(Released on January 31, 2022)

Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in the following presentation regarding TEPCO Group's business operations may constitute "forward-looking statements." As such, these statements are not historical facts but rather predictions about the future, which inherently involve risks and uncertainties, and these risks and uncertainties could cause TEPCO Group's actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements herein.

(Note)

Please note that the following is an accurate and complete translation of the original Japanese version prepared for the convenience of our English-speaking investors. In case of any discrepancy between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

©Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Key Points of FY2021 3rd Quarter Financial Results

1

< FY2021 3rd Quarter Financial Results>

Operating revenue decreased due to the application for the new accounting standards and other factors.

Ordinary income and quarterly net income decreased due to a negative turn in the effects of the time-lag from the fuel cost adjustment system at JERA and a decrease in the volume of retail electricity sold despite Group-wide continued efforts to improve profitability.

< FY2021 Consolidated Performance Forecast >

The previous FY2021 full-year financial forecast was revised to record loss on return of imbalance income and expenditure as extraordinary loss and other factors.

©Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

1. Consolidated Financial Results

2

(Unit: Billion kWh)

FY2021

FY2020

Comparison

Apr-Dec (A)

Apr-Dec (B)

(A)-(B)

(A)/(B) (%)

Total Electricity Sales Volume

168.4

167.2

1.2

100.7

Retail Electricity Sales Volume

※1

134.6

150.3

-15.7

89.5

Wholesale Electricity Sales Volume

※2

33.7

16.8

16.9

200.3

(Unit: Billion Yen)

FY2021

FY2020

Comparison

Apr-Dec (A)

Apr-Dec (B)

(A)-(B)

(A)/(B) (%)

Operating Revenue

3,503.5

4,103.9

-600.3

85.4

Operating Income/Loss

88.0

152.7

-64.6

57.7

Ordinary Income/Loss

72.2

235.5

-163.3

30.7

Extraordinary Income/Loss

-52.8

-95.4

42.6

-

Net Income Attributable to Owners of the Parent

9.8

130.4

-120.6

7.5

Total of EP consolidated (EP/TCS/PinT) and PG (islands, etc.)

Total (excluding indirect auctions) of EP consolidated (EP/TCS/PinT), PG (including inter-regional), and RP consolidated (RP/Tokyo Electric Generation)

©Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TEPCO - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 05:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
12:21aTOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : Presentation Material (PDF 1.77MB)
PU
01/30Nikkei reverses course as tech stocks track Wall Street's gains
RE
01/28TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : HoldingsFuel Cost Adjustment in the Electricity Rates for March 202..
PU
01/276 sue Fukushima nuclear plant operator for developing thyroid cancer
AQ
01/25Explainer-Wall of ice at Fukushima's crippled nuclear plant
RE
01/24TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : HoldingsFinancial Assistance from the Nuclear Damage Compensation a..
PU
01/24TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : HoldingsTEPCO Group Employees and Related Workers Test Positive for..
PU
01/23Japan's Tepco hit by setback in clean-up of crippled Fukushima nuclear plant
RE
01/20Japan's 2021 LNG imports slip, gives up world's top buyer spot to China
RE
01/18Inpex to conduct exploratory gas drilling off west Japan
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 797 B 41 513 M 41 513 M
Net income 2022 14 400 M 125 M 125 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 745x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 518 B 4 493 M 4 478 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 37 891
Free-Float -
Chart TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 323,00 JPY
Average target price 230,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target -28,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tomoaki Kobayakawa Executive President & Director
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Chairman
Hideko Kunii Independent Director
Hideo Takaura Independent Outside Director
Shigeo Ohyagi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.8.75%4 493
NEXTERA ENERGY-22.34%142 255
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.16%80 573
ENEL S.P.A.-4.17%76 585
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.61%73 126
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.79%69 756