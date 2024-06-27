TEPCO BIODIVERSITY
REPORT 2024
Introduction
The global trend to evaluate business activities from the perspective of biodiversity has intensified more than ever before.
The business activities of the TEPCO Group, which is an energy provider, include the installation and operation of facilities over a wide area and, therefore, are deeply dependent upon natural capital and have a great impact on the environment.
Since its founding, the TEPCO Group has given great consideration to the natural environment and biodiversity when engaging in business activities, and now that the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) has announced a framework for disclosing information pertaining to nature-related risks, the TEPCO Group shall reassess its initiatives and strive to further disclose information based upon the methods recommended by this framework.
The TEPCO Group release this Biodiversity Report in order to compile and disclose information pertaining to current initiatives as part of the process of disclosing information in accordance with the TNFD framework.
May, 2024
TNFD stands for the Task Force on Nature-related Financial Disclosures. This private sector-led task force urges corporations to disclose their risks and opportunities pertaining to the natural environment and biodiversity so that financial institutions and investors can make suitable investment decisions.
In addition to the recommended disclosures structured around the four recommendation pillars (governance, strategy, risk and impact management, metrics and targets) and metrics, the final recommendations announced by the TNFD in September 2023 include the LEAP approach, which provides guidance on the integrated approach for the identification and assessment of nature- related issues, and also multiple frameworks that consist of sector and biome- based guidance, and individual guidance for scenario analysis and target setting.
TEPCO Group At a Glance
Holding Company
Nuclear Fukushima
Fuel & Thermal Power
Generation Company
Business support and
management of our fuel and
power generation company, JERA
General Power Transmission
and Distribution Company
Electricity Retail Company
Operating revenue
Approx.¥7.7trillion
Operating income (loss)
Approx.¥-228.9billion
Gross power sales
242.8TWh
Employees
38,027people
Renewable energies
Oil 0.3%
54.7%
Hydro 54.4%
Solar 0.2%
Installed
Wind 0.1%
capacity
Biomass 0.0%
Nuclear 45.0%
18,269
MW
Renewable energies
Oil 1.3%
98.7%
Hydro 98.1%
Solar 0.2%
Electricity
Wind 0.3%
Generated
Biomass 0.1%
12,248
GWh
Electricity and gas retail
Renewable Energy Power
Generation Company
Consolidated Subsidiary
Renewable Power
Holdings
71companies
86.1%
5.7%
Owned land area
8.2%
Power Grid
263.55 km2
as of March, 2023
TEPCO Holdings and all of consolidated subsidiary companies
TEPCO BIODIVERSITY REPORT 2024
1
Planetary Boundaries
The planetary boundaries concept announced in 2009 by the Stockholm Resilience Center, a research group in Sweden, presents a set of planetary boundaries within which humanity can continue to develop and thrive for generations to come. The group identified nine processes that regulate the stability and resilience (ability of nature to recover) of the Earth system, established boundaries for these processes, and continues to assess and examine the status of each boundary. The framework has been updated several times in 2015, 2017, and 2022, and a final assessment of all boundaries was published in the third major update in 2023.
The green area in the center of the diagram is the safe area and the orange and red areas indicate that a global boundary has been transgressed. The 2023 assessment results show that six of the nine boundaries (Climate Change,
Biosphere Integrity, Land-
System Change, Freshwater
Change, Biogeochemical Flows, Novel Entities) have been transgressed.
This indicates that the resilience of the climate, ecosystems, and water/forest environments, etc., have been pushed beyond their thresholds and are in danger of reaching a catastrophic state. Furthermore, these boundaries are not independent, but rather interrelated, and we must be aware of this relationship, such as how climate change greatly impacts biodiversity, and restrict human activities to safe boundaries.
Source: Richardson, Katherine, Will Steffen, Wolfgang Lucht, et al. "Earth Beyond Six of Nine Planetary Boundaries." Science Advances 9 (September, 2023)
- TEPCO BIODIVERSITY REPORT 2024
Topics
Nature Positive
Nature-positive is a global societal goal to halt and reverse the loss of nature and biodiversity and create a positive effect on the environment.
In 2020, businesses and conservation organizations came together to publish a document entitled, "A Nature- Positive World: of the Global Goal for Nature" which puts forth the scientific basis for the goal of halting and reversing nature loss by 2030 on a 2020 baseline, and achieve full recovery by 2050.
At the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP15) held in 2021, the Kunming Declaration, which incorporates the idea of nature-positive, or rather, to "reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 at the latest and help it to fully recover," was released, and the G7 Cornwall Summit also agreed on the "2030 Nature Pact", and in 2022, the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, which is a new global goal to be achieved by 2030, was adopted thereby making the achievement of nature- positive a common global initiative.
This initiative puts forth the goal of "30 by 30," or rather, to ensure and enable that by 2030 at least 30% of land and coastal and marine areas are effectively conserved thereby setting clear goals for the recovery of biodiversity.
Source:The Nature Positive Initiative
Electric power facilities of TEPCO Group
Generation
Facilities
Plants
Installed capacity
Land
Nuclear power
1
8,212,000kW
9,707,000m2
Hydroelectric power
164
9,800,532kW
221,885,000m2
Other renewables
5
50,770kW
230,000m2
Internal combustion power
10
58,360kW
79,000m2
*Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station and Fukushima Daini Nuclear Power Station are not included in the number of Plants of nuclear power facilities because they have been decommissioned in accordance with the Electricity Business Act. However, they are included in the area of Land
Transmission, Transformation and Distribution
Facilities
Details
Land
Transmission lines
total length
41,037km
9,705,000m2
Transformation
substations
1,614
10,550,000m2
Distribution lines
total length
1,067,738km
272,000m2
as of March 31, 2023
Niigata Prefecture
Nuclear
└1：8,212,000kW
Hydro
└7：375,300kW
Atema Area P32
Higashidoori Area P31
Oze Area P16、P23、P28
Fukushima Prefecture Hydro └15：355,250kW
Fukushima Daiichi
Nuclear Power Station
P34
Tochigi Prefecture Hydro └23：2,206,300kW
Gunma Prefecture Hydro └42：2,833,840kW
Nagano Prefecture Hydro └32：2,504,800kW
Yamanashi Prefecture
Hydro
└29：1,461,002kW
Solar
└1：10,000kW
Shizuoka Prefecture
Hydro
└3：18,400kW
Wind
└1：18,370kW
Fuji Area P30
Kanagawa Prefecture Hydro └12：45,590kW Solar └2：20,000kW
Chiba Prefecture Wind └1：2,400kW
Tokyo Islands Internal combustion └10：58,360kW Hydro └1：50kW
TEPCO BIODIVERSITY REPORT 2024
3
Important areas for biodiversity conservation
The TEPCO Group is surveying its power station, etc., facilities to see if any of them meet the requirements for key biodiversity areas. When conducting this survey, we referred to the protected area categories designated by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), as well as protected areas in Japan, and leveraged this basic information when examining the dependency/ impact relationship that the siting of power facilities has on biodiversity.
Power facility siting status and the state of key biodiversity areas (examples in Gunma Prefecture)
IUCN
Designated areas in Japan
Categories
a
Wilderness Conservation Area
Offshore Seabed Nature
I
Conservation Area
b
Nature Conservation Area
Forest Ecology Conservation Area
Semi-National
Areas for which the
II
Parks
primary objective
is to protect
National Parks
ecosystems
III
-
Rare Population Protection Forests
National Wildlife Sanctuary
Habitat Conservation Area
IV
Biological Community
Conservation Forest Area
Prefectural Wildlife Sanctuary
Protected Water Surface
Back ground map source; Geospatial Information Authority of Japan
Facility location
Hydroelectric Renewables Substations Offices
Oze region owned by the TEPCO Group
IUCN Categories
Ⅰb
Ⅱ
Ⅳ
Prefectural borders
- TEPCO BIODIVERSITY REPORT 2024
Topics
Biodiversity in Japan
A Japanese university startup, Think Nature Inc., uses Japan's largest biodiversity big data to provide various data infrastructures via its website. Its Japan Biodiversity Mapping Project (J-BMP) shows to visualize native/endangered/endemic species in each region of Japan and the world, and also shows the conservation priorities of areas in particular importance for natural conservation.
Source:Think Nature Inc.
TEPCO Group Biodiversity Policy
Enacted on April 1, 2024
The TEPCO Group's action guideline for preserving biodiversity ("TEPCO Group Biodiversity Policy") is a policy for "preserving biodiversity" as put forth in the TEPCO Group Environmental Policy. Our objective is to work with stakeholders, such as our customers and business partners, etc., to preserve biodiversity throughout all of society.
- Ascertaining the relationship between our business and regional biodiversity, and striving to preserve it
- While ensuring a stable supply of power, we shall ascertain the relationship that our electricity business has to biodiversity and strive to reduce any detrimental impact.
- Through environmental impact assessment (EIA), etc., we shall consider the impact that the construction of power facilities has on biodiversity and implement appropriate measures to preserve biodiversity during and after construction.
- We shall assess the environmental load caused by business facility emissions and strive to mitigate environmental impact in light of the actual conditions in the region.
- We shall strive to maintain/improve the multifunctionality of forests, such as how they help to preserve biodiversity, prevent landslides, and cultivate water sources
- Complying with laws and rules pertaining to biodiversity and contribute to international society
- We shall comply with related laws and strive to preserve biodiversity.
- We shall comply with the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) and the Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage, and contribute to achieving Japan's objectives as put forth in its National Biodiversity Strategy.
- Aiming to simultaneously achieve carbon neutrality while preserving biodiversity
- Through initiatives that aim to create a carbon neutral society, we shall strive to mitigate the impact of climate change on ecosystems.
- Through the sustainable use of bioresources we shall contribute to the preservation of biodiversity as we aim to create a circular economy.
- Striving to convey easy-to-understand information to, and engage in dialogue with, stakeholders
- Through environmental impact assessment (EIA), etc., we shall convey information to, and engage in dialogue with, local communities in a suitable manner and at suitable times as we strive to form consensus.
- We shall proactively convey information on important natural capital owned by the TEPCO Group, such as the protected area in Oze National Park.
- Educating employees and strengthening partnerships with external stakeholders
- We shall deepen the understanding of biodiversity amongst all TEPCO Group employees as we strive to preserve biodiversity through partnerships with local communities.
The aforementioned initiatives shall be promoted under the TEPCO Group environmental
An ermine peeking out from a gap in
management system and governance structure.
the wooden pathway in Oze
Photo: Oze Preservation Foundation
TEPCO BIODIVERSITY REPORT 2024
5
CONTENTS
7 Preparations to TNFD
8 Towards adoption of the TNFD recommendations
9 Trial use of the LEAP Approach
15 Future plans
16 Oze and TEPCO
17
History
18
Biodiversity in Oze
19
30by30
21 Economic value assessment of natural capital
22 Wooded/grassy area around the power station
23 Oze; CVM and TCM
24 Oze; Value Creation Process
25 Oze; Ministry of the Environment guidelines
27 Natural capital usage examples
28 Oze SDGs Inquiry-Based Learning Tour
29 Oze Katashina Zero-Carbon Park
31 Fujiyama Power-line Trail
32 Biotope corridor
33 Group company initiatives
33 Conditions at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station
36 Third-party reviews
37 TNFD Core Global Disclosure Metrics
- TEPCO BIODIVERSITY REPORT 2024
Preparations to TNFD
The TNFD's framework for the disclosure of information pertaining to nature-related risks was announced in September 2023. The aim is to achieve "nature-positive," or rather, shift the flow of capital so that it has a positive, rather than a negative, impact on the environment.
The TEPCO Group's business activities have an impact on climate change as well as on the natural capital on which it is suitably dependent. Therefore, going forward, we shall disclose information pertaining to biodiversity based on the TNFD framework much like we disclose information pertaining to climate change based on the TCFD framework.
- Towards adoption of the TNFD recommendations………… P8
- Trial use of the LEAP Approach…………………………………… P9
- Future plans……………………………………………………………… P15
Reference:
Recommendations of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures ［September, 2023］
TEPCO BIODIVERSITY REPORT 2024
7
Preparations to TNFD
Towards adoption of the TNFD recommendations
The TNFD framework includes a set of recommended disclosures structured around the four pillars of governance, strategy, risk and impact management, and metrics and targets, as well as the LEAP Approach, which serves as practical guidance for identifying and assessing nature-related issues for each location at which business activities occur.
Going forward, the TEPCO Group shall visualize its dependency and impact on nature and disclose information pertaining to the relationship that this has to our financial activities based on the TNFD framework.
Reference:
Getting started with adoption of the TNFD Recommendations
Governance Structure
Board of Directors
President
Risk
Future
Management
Management
Committee
Committee
ESG Committee
TNFD recommended disclosures
Biodiversity
Information Liaison
Committee
Governance
Strategy
Disclose the organisation's
Disclose the effects
governance of nature-
of nature-related
related dependencies,
dependencies, impacts,
impacts, risks and
risks and opportunities on
opportunities.
the organisation's business
model, strategy and
financial planning where
such information is material.
Risk & impact management
Describe the processes used by the organisation to identify, assess, prioritise and monitor nature-related dependencies, impacts, risks and opportunities.
Metrics & targets
Disclose the metrics and targets used to assess and manage material nature- related dependencies, impacts, risks and opportunities.
A Biodiversity Information Liaison Group comprised of people from mainly the departments in charge of facilities that are highly dependent, and have a large impact on, natural capital has been established as a subcommittee of the ESG Committee.
Progress in TEPCO Group
Preserving biodiversity is
Based on TEPCO Group
Identify priority locations
Along with assessing risks and
important ESG management
Biodiversity Policy, risk and
based on risk and impact
opportunities, we will set metrics/
topic that is supervised by
opportunity assessments
assessment and promote
targets based on the strategies that
the Board of Director
and strategies are being
analysis and evaluation
match our financial strategies and
developed
using the LEAP Approach
promote initiatives pertaining to them
Topics pertaining to the operation of the entire TEPCO Group are discussed as ESG issues by the ESG Committee which then reports to the Board of Directors.
- TEPCO BIODIVERSITY REPORT 2024
