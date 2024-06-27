Introduction

The global trend to evaluate business activities from the perspective of biodiversity has intensified more than ever before.

The business activities of the TEPCO Group, which is an energy provider, include the installation and operation of facilities over a wide area and, therefore, are deeply dependent upon natural capital and have a great impact on the environment.

Since its founding, the TEPCO Group has given great consideration to the natural environment and biodiversity when engaging in business activities, and now that the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) has announced a framework for disclosing information pertaining to nature-related risks, the TEPCO Group shall reassess its initiatives and strive to further disclose information based upon the methods recommended by this framework.

The TEPCO Group release this Biodiversity Report in order to compile and disclose information pertaining to current initiatives as part of the process of disclosing information in accordance with the TNFD framework.

May, 2024

TNFD stands for the Task Force on Nature-related Financial Disclosures. This private sector-led task force urges corporations to disclose their risks and opportunities pertaining to the natural environment and biodiversity so that financial institutions and investors can make suitable investment decisions.

In addition to the recommended disclosures structured around the four recommendation pillars (governance, strategy, risk and impact management, metrics and targets) and metrics, the final recommendations announced by the TNFD in September 2023 include the LEAP approach, which provides guidance on the integrated approach for the identification and assessment of nature- related issues, and also multiple frameworks that consist of sector and biome- based guidance, and individual guidance for scenario analysis and target setting.