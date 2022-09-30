Tokyo Electric Power : TEPCO Energy PartnerFuel Cost Adjustment in the Electricity Rates for November 2022

September 29, 2022

TEPCO Energy Partner, Inc.

In response to today's publication of the fuel prices from June 2022 to August 2022 (trade statistics prices of crude oil, LNG, and coal), the fuel cost adjustment unit prices in the electricity rates for November 2022 have been fixed as follows.



The change of the electricity rates on the average model (Comparison with the electricity rate for October 2022)Fuel Prices(1) Average fuel prices (the Trade Statistics of Japan)

(2) Changes in fuel prices



Appendices