  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9501   JP3585800000

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.

(9501)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-30 am EDT
462.00 JPY   -1.91%
03:04aTokyo Electric Power : TEPCO Energy PartnerFuel Cost Adjustment in the Electricity Rates for November 2022
PU
09/29Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy to develop next-gen nuclear reactor with 4 utilities
RE
09/28Mitsubishi Heavy, utilities to develop nuclear power plant -Nikkei Business
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tokyo Electric Power : TEPCO Energy PartnerFuel Cost Adjustment in the Electricity Rates for November 2022

09/30/2022 | 03:04am EDT
September 29, 2022

TEPCO Energy Partner, Inc.

In response to today's publication of the fuel prices from June 2022 to August 2022 (trade statistics prices of crude oil, LNG, and coal), the fuel cost adjustment unit prices in the electricity rates for November 2022 have been fixed as follows.

The change of the electricity rates on the average model (Comparison with the electricity rate for October 2022)
Fuel Prices
(1) Average fuel prices (the Trade Statistics of Japan)

(2) Changes in fuel prices

Appendices

Disclaimer

TEPCO - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 07:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 6 639 B 45 945 M 45 945 M
Net income 2023 -7 133 M -49,4 M -49,4 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 755 B 5 222 M 5 222 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 37 939
Free-Float 92,8%
