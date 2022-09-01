Log in
    9501   JP3585800000

TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.

(9501)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-01 am EDT
534.00 JPY   -1.84%
Tokyo Electric Power : TEPCO Energy PartnerFuel Cost Adjustment in the Electricity Rates for October 2022

09/01/2022 | 03:31am EDT
August 30, 2022

TEPCO Energy Partner, Inc.

In response to today's publication of the fuel prices from May 2022 to July 2022 (trade statistics prices of crude oil, LNG, and coal), the fuel cost adjustment unit prices in the electricity rates for October 2022 have been fixed as follows.

The change of the electricity rates on the average model (Comparison with the electricity rate for September 2022)
Fuel Prices
(1) Average fuel prices (the Trade Statistics of Japan)

(2) Changes in fuel prices

Appendices

Disclaimer

TEPCO - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 07:30:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 6 033 B 43 521 M 43 521 M
Net income 2023 115 B 828 M 828 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,79x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 872 B 6 287 M 6 287 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,14x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 37 939
Free-Float 92,8%
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tomoaki Kobayakawa Executive President & Director
Yoshimitsu Kobayashi Chairman
Hideko Kunii Independent Director
Hideo Takaura Independent Outside Director
Shigeo Ohyagi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC.83.17%6 287
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.89%168 382
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.92%82 910
SOUTHERN COMPANY12.38%82 468
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.4.12%68 548
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.24%66 522