November 29, 2023

TEPCO Energy Partner, Inc.

In response to today's announcement of the fuel prices from August 2023 to October 2023 (prices of crude oil, LNG, and coal according to trade statistics), the fuel cost adjustment unit prices and the fuel cost, etc. adjustment unit prices included in the electricity rates for January 2024 have been determined as follows.

Please note that the fuel cost adjustment unit prices and the fuel cost, etc. adjustment unit prices are calculated after discounting 7.00 yen/kWh for low-voltage supply, and 3.50 yen/kWh for high-voltage supply for February 2023 to September 2023, and 3.50 yen/kWh for low-voltage supply and 1.80 yen/kWh for high-voltage supply for October 2023, respectively, as a nationwide measure to mitigate sharp fluctuations in electricity rates. Furthermore, in conjunction with the extension of these mitigation measures, the discounts applied to October 2023 will remain in effect until January 2024. Therefore, 3.50 yen/kWh will be discounted for low-voltage supply and 1.80 yen/kWh for high-voltage supply for the period from November 2023 to January 2024.

1. For low-voltage supply customers: Fuel cost adjustment unit prices (including tax)

2. For high-voltage/extra high-voltage supply customers: Fuel cost, etc. adjustment unit prices (including tax)

*1 Kanto Area: Tochigi Prefecture, Gunma Prefecture, Ibaraki Prefecture, Saitama Prefecture, Chiba Prefecture, Tokyo Metropolitan Area, Kanagawa Prefecture, Yamanashi Prefecture and Shizuoka Prefecture (east of Fujikawa)

*2 Rate plans before the full liberalization of the electricity market (excluding optional agreements) such as Meter-Rate Lighting, Low-Voltage Electricity, etc.

*3 Rate plans after the full liberalization of the electricity market such as Standard Plan, Premium Plan, Smart Life Plan, Power Plan, etc., and optional agreements such as Denka Jozu

*4 A consumption tax and other costs are included in the prices.

*5 January 2024 rates (December 2023 consumption. However, this correlates to January 2024 consumption for high-voltage supply contracts for which meters are read on the first day of each month) include unit price discounts (low-voltage supply: 3.50 yen/kWh, high-voltage supply: 1.80 yen/kWh) as a nationwide measure for mitigating sharp fluctuations in electricity rates. However, these measures do not apply to extra high-voltage supply contracts. For further details, please refer to the page on our website dedicated to this topic (in Japanese only).

Please note that January 2024 rates correlate to consumption during the period from when the meter is read (or measurement date) in December 2023 to the day before the meter is read (or measurement date) in January 2024. However, for high-voltage supply contracts for which meters are read on the first day of each month, this correlates to consumption during the period from January 1, 2024 to the last day of January, 2024.

The change of the electricity rates on the average model (Comparison with the electricity rate for December 2023)

*1 The rates shown in the table above are applicable to the case of 30A of meter-rate lighting B with electricity consumption of 260kWh/month. They include the renewable energy power promotion surcharge (364 yen) and a consumption tax and other costs.

*2 Includes an electricity consumption discount of 910 yen (260 kWh×3.50 yen/kWh) as a nationwide measure for mitigating sharp fluctuations in electricity rates.

Fuel Prices(1) Average fuel prices (the Trade Statistics of Japan)

(2) Changes in fuel prices

Market Price(1) Average market price (Spot market)

(2) Market price trend