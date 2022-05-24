Tokyo Electron Device : 「Delayed」Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

Atsushi Tokushige, President & Representative Director
Contact:
Hiroki Tanaka, Director, Financial Department
TEL:
+81-45-443-4000
Scheduled date for the general meeting of shareholders:
June 22, 2022
Scheduled date for dividend payment:
June 1, 2022
(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Consolidated financial highlights for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(% indicates changes from the same period of previous fiscal year.)
Net income
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal year ended March
179,907
25.6
8,131
76.0
7,318
58.2
5,085
61.8
31, 2022
Fiscal year ended March
143,268
5.8
4,620
21.3
4,625
29.4
3,143
37.3
31, 2021
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
5,709 million yen [71.1%]
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
3,337 million yen [49.2%]
Basic net
Diluted net
Return on
Ordinary
Operating
income per
income per
income to total
income to net
equity
share
share
assets
sales
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Fiscal year ended March
510.73
―
17.0
7.3
4.5
31, 2022
Fiscal year ended March
312.38
―
11.3
5.5
3.2
31, 2021
(Reference) Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted
As of March 31, 2022
66 million yen
As of March 31, 2021
72 million yen
for using equity method
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2022
107,801
32,018
28.7
3,127.16
As of March 31, 2021
90,870
29,652
31.9
2,871.32
(Reference) Equity:
As of March 31, 2022
30,953 million yen
As of March 31, 2021
28,965 million yen
(Note) The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. effective from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. The figures for the fiscal year 2022, are the figures after the application of this accounting standard, etc.
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash
equivalents at end
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
of period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Fiscal year ended March
(891)
(155)
606
5,028
31, 2022
Fiscal year ended March
(3,463)
(469)
5,079
5,391
31, 2021
2. Dividends
Annual dividends per share
Total
Payout
Dividends
dividends
ratio
to net
assets
End of 1Q
End of 2Q
End of 3Q
Year-end
Annual
paid
(consolida
(consolida
(annual)
ted)
ted)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of
%
%
yen
Fiscal year ended
―
40.00
―
85.00
125.00
1,305
40.0
4.5
March 31, 2021
Fiscal year ended
―
105.00
―
100.00
205.00
2,141
40.1
6.8
March 31, 2022
Fiscal year ending
March 31, 2023
―
105.00
―
135.00
240.00
40.3
(Forecast)
3. Consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (% indicates changes from the same period of previous fiscal year.)
Net income
Basic net income
Net sales
Ordinary income
attributable to
per share
owners of parent
Six months ending
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
September 30,
94,500
14.2
3,650
47.1
2,540
(4.0)
256.61
2022 (cumulative)
Fiscal year ending
200,000
11.2
8,500
16.2
5,900
16.0
596.07
March 31, 2023
*Notes
(1) Changes of significant subsidiaries during the period : None
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates, and restatements
1)
Changes due to revision of accounting standards
: Yes
2)
Changes in accounting standards other than 1)
: None
3)
Changes in accounting estimates
: None
4)
Restatements
: None
Number of shares outstanding (common stock)
1) Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares):
March 31, 2022
10,445,500 shares
March 31, 2021
10,445,500 shares
2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:
March 31, 2022
547,375 shares
March 31, 2021
357,754 shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022
9,956,407 shares
Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
10,061,829 shares
(Note) The Company has adopted the Directors' Compensation BIP (Board Incentive Plan) Trust and the ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) Trust, and the "Trust-Type Employee Shareholding Incentive Plan (E- Ship)", and has included the number of the Company's shares held by both Trusts accordingly in the number of treasury shares.
(Reference) Non-consolidated financial highlights for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(1) Non-consolidated operating results
(% indicates changes from the same period of previous fiscal year.)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Fiscal year ended March
152,229
24.5
6,977
96.7
6,384
73.2
3,185
25.3
31, 2022
Fiscal year ended March
122,232
4.9
3,546
6.6
3,686
18.0
2,542
19.3
31, 2021
Basic net income
Diluted net income
per share
per share
Yen
Yen
Fiscal year ended March
319.92
―
31, 2022
Fiscal year ended March
252.72
―
31, 2021
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
Yen
As of March 31, 2022
93,693
25,037
26.7
2,529.47
As of March 31, 2021
80,534
25,193
31.3
2,497.42
(Reference) Equity:
As of March 31, 2022
25,037 million yen
As of March 31, 2021
25,193 million yen
This financial report is outside the scope of an audit procedure by the Certified Public Accountant or the Audit firm.
Explanation of the appropriate use of finance forecasts and other special notes
The financial forecasts and other estimates herein are based on currently available information and certain assumptions deemed reasonable at time of report issuance. The Company does not guarantee the achievement of these forecasts. Actual operating results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to various factors.
Consolidated Financial Statements and Segment Information
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal Year 2021
Fiscal Year 2022
(As of Mar. 31, 2021)
(As of Mar. 31, 2022)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
Notes and accounts receivable - trade Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets
Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating
Merchandise and finished goods
Raw materials
Prepaid expenses
Other
Allowance for doubtful accounts
Total current assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures
Accumulated depreciation
5,680
5,134
39,543
-
-
47,217
2,181
3,231
24,795
25,937
849
1,570
6,867
11,732
2,810
4,077
(6)
(7)
82,721
98,895
1,946
3,691
(1,333)
(1,396)
Buildings and structures, net
612
2,294
Machinery and equipment
419
470
Accumulated depreciation
(211)
(276)
Machinery and equipment, net
207
194
Tools, furniture and fixtures
1,820
1,939
Accumulated depreciation
(1,419)
(1,514)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
400
424
Land
510
586
Other
184
323
Accumulated depreciation
(95)
(161)
Other, net
89
161
Total property, plant and equipment
1,820
3,662
Intangible assets
1,695
157
Investments and other assets
Retirement benefit asset
330
297
Deferred tax assets
3,354
3,873
Other
995
963
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(47)
(47)
Total investments and other assets
4,633
5,086
Total non-current assets
8,149
8,906
Total assets
90,870
107,801
(Millions of yen)
Fiscal Year 2021
Fiscal Year 2022
(As of Mar. 31, 2021)
(As of Mar. 31, 2022)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable - trade
Short-term borrowings
Current portion of long-term borrowings Income taxes payable
Advances received
Provision for bonuses
Other
Total current liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
Retirement benefit liability
Other
Total non-current liabilities
Total liabilities
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
Capital surplus
Retained earnings
Treasury shares
Total shareholders' equity Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
Deferred gains or losses on hedges Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
11,187
15,434
8,918
14,521
4,040
4,840
1,140
2,105
10,201
14,477
1,667
1,786
2,841
3,456
39,997
56,622
12,375
9,963
7,930
8,166
914
1,030
21,220
19,160
61,217
75,783
2,495
2,495
5,652
5,652
21,332
24,262
(785)
(1,947)
28,694
30,463
73
54
(225)
(155)
186
586
235
4
Total accumulated other comprehensive
270
489
income
Non-controlling interests
687
1,065
Total net assets
29,652
32,018
Total liabilities and net assets
90,870
107,801
