    2760   JP3571600000

TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE LIMITED

(2760)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/24 02:00:00 am EDT
5540.00 JPY   -0.89%
02:58aTOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE : 「Delayed」Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022
PU
04/25Tokyo Electron Device Limited Revises Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022
CI
03/31Tokyo Electron Device Limited Announces Retiring Audit & Supervisory Board Member, Yoshinori Nishimura
CI
Tokyo Electron Device : 「Delayed」Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

05/24/2022 | 02:58am EDT
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

For the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]

April 26, 2022

Company name:

TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE LIMITED

Stock exchange listing:

Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market (Code 2760)

URL:

https://www.teldevice.co.jp/eng/

Representative:

Atsushi Tokushige, President & Representative Director

Contact:

Hiroki Tanaka, Director, Financial Department

TEL:

+81-45-443-4000

Scheduled date for the general meeting of shareholders:

June 22, 2022

Scheduled date for dividend payment:

June 1, 2022

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated financial highlights for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(% indicates changes from the same period of previous fiscal year.)

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal year ended March

179,907

25.6

8,131

76.0

7,318

58.2

5,085

61.8

31, 2022

Fiscal year ended March

143,268

5.8

4,620

21.3

4,625

29.4

3,143

37.3

31, 2021

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

5,709 million yen [71.1%]

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

3,337 million yen [49.2%]

Basic net

Diluted net

Return on

Ordinary

Operating

income per

income per

income to total

income to net

equity

share

share

assets

sales

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Fiscal year ended March

510.73

17.0

7.3

4.5

31, 2022

Fiscal year ended March

312.38

11.3

5.5

3.2

31, 2021

(Reference) Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted

As of March 31, 2022

66 million yen

As of March 31, 2021

72 million yen

for using equity method

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2022

107,801

32,018

28.7

3,127.16

As of March 31, 2021

90,870

29,652

31.9

2,871.32

(Reference) Equity:

As of March 31, 2022

30,953 million yen

As of March 31, 2021

28,965 million yen

(Note) The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. effective from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. The figures for the fiscal year 2022, are the figures after the application of this accounting standard, etc.

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash

equivalents at end

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

of period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Fiscal year ended March

(891)

(155)

606

5,028

31, 2022

Fiscal year ended March

(3,463)

(469)

5,079

5,391

31, 2021

2. Dividends

Annual dividends per share

Total

Payout

Dividends

dividends

ratio

to net

assets

End of 1Q

End of 2Q

End of 3Q

Year-end

Annual

paid

(consolida

(consolida

(annual)

ted)

ted)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of

%

%

yen

Fiscal year ended

40.00

85.00

125.00

1,305

40.0

4.5

March 31, 2021

Fiscal year ended

105.00

100.00

205.00

2,141

40.1

6.8

March 31, 2022

Fiscal year ending

March 31, 2023

105.00

135.00

240.00

40.3

(Forecast)

3. Consolidated financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) (% indicates changes from the same period of previous fiscal year.)

Net income

Basic net income

Net sales

Ordinary income

attributable to

per share

owners of parent

Six months ending

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

September 30,

94,500

14.2

3,650

47.1

2,540

(4.0)

256.61

2022 (cumulative)

Fiscal year ending

200,000

11.2

8,500

16.2

5,900

16.0

596.07

March 31, 2023

*Notes

(1) Changes of significant subsidiaries during the period : None

  1. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates, and restatements

1)

Changes due to revision of accounting standards

: Yes

2)

Changes in accounting standards other than 1)

: None

3)

Changes in accounting estimates

: None

4)

Restatements

: None

  1. Number of shares outstanding (common stock)

1) Number of shares outstanding at the end of the period (including treasury shares):

March 31, 2022

10,445,500 shares

March 31, 2021

10,445,500 shares

2) Number of treasury shares at the end of the period:

March 31, 2022

547,375 shares

March 31, 2021

357,754 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period:

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022

9,956,407 shares

Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

10,061,829 shares

(Note) The Company has adopted the Directors' Compensation BIP (Board Incentive Plan) Trust and the ESOP (Employee Stock Ownership Plan) Trust, and the "Trust-Type Employee Shareholding Incentive Plan (E- Ship)", and has included the number of the Company's shares held by both Trusts accordingly in the number of treasury shares.

(Reference) Non-consolidated financial highlights for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Non-consolidated operating results

(% indicates changes from the same period of previous fiscal year.)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Fiscal year ended March

152,229

24.5

6,977

96.7

6,384

73.2

3,185

25.3

31, 2022

Fiscal year ended March

122,232

4.9

3,546

6.6

3,686

18.0

2,542

19.3

31, 2021

Basic net income

Diluted net income

per share

per share

Yen

Yen

Fiscal year ended March

319.92

31, 2022

Fiscal year ended March

252.72

31, 2021

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

Yen

As of March 31, 2022

93,693

25,037

26.7

2,529.47

As of March 31, 2021

80,534

25,193

31.3

2,497.42

(Reference) Equity:

As of March 31, 2022

25,037 million yen

As of March 31, 2021

25,193 million yen

  • This financial report is outside the scope of an audit procedure by the Certified Public Accountant or the Audit firm.
  • Explanation of the appropriate use of finance forecasts and other special notes
    The financial forecasts and other estimates herein are based on currently available information and certain assumptions deemed reasonable at time of report issuance. The Company does not guarantee the achievement of these forecasts. Actual operating results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to various factors.

Consolidated Financial Statements and Segment Information

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal Year 2021

Fiscal Year 2022

(As of Mar. 31, 2021)

(As of Mar. 31, 2022)

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

Notes and accounts receivable - trade Notes and accounts receivable - trade, and contract assets

Electronically recorded monetary claims - operating

Merchandise and finished goods

Raw materials

Prepaid expenses

Other

Allowance for doubtful accounts

Total current assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures

Accumulated depreciation

5,680

5,134

39,543

-

-

47,217

2,181

3,231

24,795

25,937

849

1,570

6,867

11,732

2,810

4,077

(6)

(7)

82,721

98,895

1,946

3,691

(1,333)

(1,396)

Buildings and structures, net

612

2,294

Machinery and equipment

419

470

Accumulated depreciation

(211)

(276)

Machinery and equipment, net

207

194

Tools, furniture and fixtures

1,820

1,939

Accumulated depreciation

(1,419)

(1,514)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

400

424

Land

510

586

Other

184

323

Accumulated depreciation

(95)

(161)

Other, net

89

161

Total property, plant and equipment

1,820

3,662

Intangible assets

1,695

157

Investments and other assets

Retirement benefit asset

330

297

Deferred tax assets

3,354

3,873

Other

995

963

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(47)

(47)

Total investments and other assets

4,633

5,086

Total non-current assets

8,149

8,906

Total assets

90,870

107,801

- 1 -

(Millions of yen)

Fiscal Year 2021

Fiscal Year 2022

(As of Mar. 31, 2021)

(As of Mar. 31, 2022)

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable - trade

Short-term borrowings

Current portion of long-term borrowings Income taxes payable

Advances received

Provision for bonuses

Other

Total current liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Long-term borrowings

Retirement benefit liability

Other

Total non-current liabilities

Total liabilities

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

Capital surplus

Retained earnings

Treasury shares

Total shareholders' equity Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

Deferred gains or losses on hedges Foreign currency translation adjustment Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

11,187

15,434

8,918

14,521

4,040

4,840

1,140

2,105

10,201

14,477

1,667

1,786

2,841

3,456

39,997

56,622

12,375

9,963

7,930

8,166

914

1,030

21,220

19,160

61,217

75,783

2,495

2,495

5,652

5,652

21,332

24,262

(785)

(1,947)

28,694

30,463

73

54

(225)

(155)

186

586

235

4

Total accumulated other comprehensive

270

489

income

Non-controlling interests

687

1,065

Total net assets

29,652

32,018

Total liabilities and net assets

90,870

107,801

- 2 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

TEL - Tokyo Electron Device Ltd. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 06:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
