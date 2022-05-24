Tokyo Electron Device : 「Delayed」Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

For the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 [Japanese GAAP]

April 26, 2022

Company name: TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE LIMITED Stock exchange listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market (Code 2760) URL: https://www.teldevice.co.jp/eng/ Representative: Atsushi Tokushige, President & Representative Director Contact: Hiroki Tanaka, Director, Financial Department TEL: +81-45-443-4000 Scheduled date for the general meeting of shareholders: June 22, 2022 Scheduled date for dividend payment: June 1, 2022

(Amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Consolidated financial highlights for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(% indicates changes from the same period of previous fiscal year.)

Net income Net sales Operating income Ordinary income attributable to owners of parent Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Millions of yen % Fiscal year ended March 179,907 25.6 8,131 76.0 7,318 58.2 5,085 61.8 31, 2022 Fiscal year ended March 143,268 5.8 4,620 21.3 4,625 29.4 3,143 37.3 31, 2021 (Note) Comprehensive income: Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 5,709 million yen [71.1%] Fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 3,337 million yen [49.2%] Basic net Diluted net Return on Ordinary Operating income per income per income to total income to net equity share share assets sales Yen Yen % % % Fiscal year ended March 510.73 ― 17.0 7.3 4.5 31, 2022 Fiscal year ended March 312.38 ― 11.3 5.5 3.2 31, 2021 (Reference) Share of profit (loss) of entities accounted As of March 31, 2022 66 million yen As of March 31, 2021 72 million yen for using equity method (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio Net assets per share Millions of yen Millions of yen % Yen As of March 31, 2022 107,801 32,018 28.7 3,127.16 As of March 31, 2021 90,870 29,652 31.9 2,871.32 (Reference) Equity: As of March 31, 2022 30,953 million yen As of March 31, 2021 28,965 million yen

(Note) The Company has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. effective from the beginning of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. The figures for the fiscal year 2022, are the figures after the application of this accounting standard, etc.

(3) Consolidated cash flows