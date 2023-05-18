Advanced search
    2760   JP3571600000

TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE LIMITED

(2760)
  Report
05/18/2023
8740.00 JPY   +7.11%
02:29aTokyo Electron Device : Announcement of Share Split and Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation in conjunction with the Share Split
PU
02:29aTokyo Electron Device : Announcement Regarding Forecast of Medium-Term Management Plan
PU
05/17Tokyo Electron Device's Attributable Income Soars 73% in Fiscal FY23, Shares Climb 6%
MT
Tokyo Electron Device : Announcement Regarding Forecast of Medium-Term Management Plan

05/18/2023 | 02:29am EDT
April 27, 2023

Company name: TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE LIMITED Representative: Atsushi Tokushige

President & Representative Director

(TSE Prime Market, Stock Exchange Code: 2760)

Contact: Hiroyuki Akinaga Director, IR Department

TEL: +81-45-443-4000

Announcement Regarding Forecast of Medium-Term Management Plan

TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE LIMITED (the "Company") hereby announces that, regarding the Medium-Term Management Plan VISION 2025 effective through the target fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 announced on May 15, 2020, the Company, at its Board of Directors' meeting held today, resolved to adopt the latest forecast in view of the most recent financial results and the future business environment, as described below.

1. Most Recent Financial Results and the Future Business Environment

In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, the growth of the Company's Electronic Components Business exceeded the level anticipated by the Company, reflecting strong demand for semiconductors and the weak yen against the U.S. dollar. As a result, the Company achieved the financial targets of the Medium-Term Management Plan VISION 2025 two years ahead of schedule. Although the semiconductor market will enter an adjustment phase in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, it is expected to recover and enter a phase of renewed growth in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. Meanwhile, robust growth of the market for IT equipment and services is expected to continue.

Taking into account these assumptions for the future business environment, we have made the latest forecast for the "financial targets" in the "financial model" set in the Medium-Term Management Plan VISION 2025. Regarding the "business structure," there is no change in our plan to shift our business focus to a "manufacturer with a technical trading firm function," and we will promote initiatives for further profit growth of each business, such as reinforcing the service business and manufacturer functions, aiming to further enhance corporate value.

2. Latest Forecast

• Financial targets

Medium-Term Management Plan

VISION 2025

Financial Targets

Latest forecast

(for the fiscal year ending March

(for the fiscal year ending

31, 2025)

March 31, 2025)

Net sales

¥200 billion ± 10%

≥¥250 billion

Ordinary income

>5%

≥5.5%

ratio

ROE

>15%

≥20%

The Company plans to announce the next medium-term management plan during fiscal 2024.

(Note)

The financial forecasts and forward-looking statements herein are based on information currently available to the

Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Actual operating results may differ significantly from the

forecasts due to various factors.

Disclaimer

TEL - Tokyo Electron Device Ltd. published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 06:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
