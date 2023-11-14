October 31, 2023
Company name: TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE LIMITED Representative: Atsushi Tokushige
President & Representative Director
(TSE Prime Market, Stock Exchange Code: 2760)
Contact: Shozo Nishikawa
Director, General Affairs Department
TEL: +81-45-443-4000
Announcement of Distribution of Surplus (Interim Dividend)
TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE LIMITED (the "Company") hereby announces that its Board of Directors met today and resolved to distribute surplus as an interim dividend with a record date of September 30, 2023.
1. Distribution of Surplus
(1) Details of Dividends Payments
Previous forecast
Dividends paid in the
previous fiscal year
Amount resolved to be paid
(announced on April 27,
(first half of the fiscal year
2023)
ended March 31, 2023)
Record date
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2023
September 30, 2022
Dividends per share
183.00 yen
140.00 yen
145.00 yen
Total dividends paid
1,911 million yen
－
1,514 million yen
Effective date
December 1, 2023
－
December 1, 2022
Source of dividends
Retained earnings
－
Retained earnings
(2) Reasons for Distribution of Surplus
The Company aims for a consolidated payout ratio of 40%, while taking into account the funding needs for future capital investment and R&D as well as working capital trends. Based on this policy, the interim dividends will be set at 183 yen per share.
(Reference) Revisions to the Year-end Dividends Forecast
Dividends per share
Record date
End of 2Q
Year-end
Annual
Previous forecast
70.00 yen
―
(announced on April 27, 2023)
Results for the current fiscal year
183.00 yen
Results for the previous fiscal year
145.00 yen
210.00 yen
355.00 yen
(fiscal year ended March 31, 2023)
(Note) The Company conducted a share split at a ratio of three shares for every one share of the Company's common stock with October 1, 2023 as the effective date. The year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (forecast) is based on the number of shares after the share split, and the annual dividend is stated as "―". If the share split is not taken into consideration, the year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (forecast) would be 210 yen, and the annual dividend would be 393 yen.
(Note) The financial forecasts and forward-looking statements herein are based on information currently available for the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. The Company does not guarantee the achievement of these forecasts. Actual operating results may differ from the forecasts due to various factors.
