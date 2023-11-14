October 31, 2023

Company name: TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE LIMITED Representative: Atsushi Tokushige

President & Representative Director

(TSE Prime Market, Stock Exchange Code: 2760)

Contact: Shozo Nishikawa

Director, General Affairs Department

TEL: +81-45-443-4000

Announcement of Distribution of Surplus (Interim Dividend)

TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE LIMITED (the "Company") hereby announces that its Board of Directors met today and resolved to distribute surplus as an interim dividend with a record date of September 30, 2023.

1. Distribution of Surplus

(1) Details of Dividends Payments

Previous forecast Dividends paid in the previous fiscal year Amount resolved to be paid (announced on April 27, (first half of the fiscal year 2023) ended March 31, 2023) Record date September 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 Dividends per share 183.00 yen 140.00 yen 145.00 yen Total dividends paid 1,911 million yen － 1,514 million yen Effective date December 1, 2023 － December 1, 2022 Source of dividends Retained earnings － Retained earnings

(2) Reasons for Distribution of Surplus

The Company aims for a consolidated payout ratio of 40%, while taking into account the funding needs for future capital investment and R&D as well as working capital trends. Based on this policy, the interim dividends will be set at 183 yen per share.

(Reference) Revisions to the Year-end Dividends Forecast

Dividends per share Record date End of 2Q Year-end Annual Previous forecast 70.00 yen ― (announced on April 27, 2023) Results for the current fiscal year 183.00 yen Results for the previous fiscal year 145.00 yen 210.00 yen 355.00 yen (fiscal year ended March 31, 2023)

(Note) The Company conducted a share split at a ratio of three shares for every one share of the Company's common stock with October 1, 2023 as the effective date. The year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (forecast) is based on the number of shares after the share split, and the annual dividend is stated as "―". If the share split is not taken into consideration, the year-end dividend per share for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (forecast) would be 210 yen, and the annual dividend would be 393 yen.

(Note) The financial forecasts and forward-looking statements herein are based on information currently available for the Company and certain assumptions deemed reasonable. The Company does not guarantee the achievement of these forecasts. Actual operating results may differ from the forecasts due to various factors.