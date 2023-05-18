Tokyo Electron Device : Announcement of Share Split and Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation in conjunction with the Share Split

|
April 27, 2023
Company name:
TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE LIMITED
Representative:
Atsushi Tokushige
|
President & Representative Director
(TSE Prime Market, Stock Exchange Code: 2760)
Contact:
Noriaki Uchida
Director, General Affairs Department
TEL:
+81-45-443-4000
Announcement of Share Split
and Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation in conjunction with the Share Split
TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE LIMITED (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company, at its Board of Directors' meeting held today, resolved to conduct a share split and partially amend its Articles of Incorporation in conjunction with the share split as described below.
1. Purpose of the Share Split
The purpose of the share split is to create an environment in which investors can invest more easily and to facilitate the expansion of the investor base by reducing the amount per investment unit.
2. Outline of the Share Split
(1) Method of the share split
The Company will conduct a share split at a ratio of three shares for every one share of the Company's common stock held by shareholders recorded in the final shareholder register on Saturday, September 30, 2023, the record date (effectively Friday, September 29, 2023, because September 30, 2023 is the shareholder register administrator's holiday).
(2) Number of shares to be increased by the share split
Total number of issued shares before the share split
10,445,500 shares
Number of shares to be increased by this share split
20,891,000 shares
Total number of issued shares after the share split
31,336,500 shares
Total number of authorized shares after the share split
76,800,000 shares
(3) Timetable
Date of public notice of the record date: Thursday, September 14, 2023 (scheduled)
Record date:
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Effective date:
Sunday, October 1, 2023
3. Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
(1) Reasons for amendment to the Articles of Incorporation
In conjunction with this share split, the total number of authorized shares as stipulated in Article 6 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation will be changed as of Sunday, October 1, 2023, by resolution of the Board of Directors pursuant to the provisions of Article 184, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act.
Details of amendment to the Articles of Incorporation The details of the amendment are as follows.
(Amended parts are underlined.)
Current Articles of Incorporation
After Amendments
Article 6 Total Number of Authorized Shares
Article 6 Total Number of Authorized Shares
The total number of authorized shares of the
The total number of authorized shares of the
|
Company shall be 25,600,000 shares.
Company shall be 76,800,000 shares.
(3) Timetable
Date of resolution by the Board of Directors:
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Effective date:
Sunday, October 1, 2023
4. Other
(1) Change in the amount of capital
There will be no change to the Company's capital as a result of the share split.
(2) Dividends
As the effective date for this share split is October 1, 2023, the year-end dividend whose record date is March 31, 2023 and the interim dividend whose record date is September 30, 2023, will be paid based on the number of shares before the share split. For the year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and the dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, please refer to the Summary of Consolidated Financial Results For the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023 [Japanese GAAP] released today. For the forecast of the year-end dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, please also refer to the Announcement of Revisions to the Year-end Dividends Forecast (Increase) released today.
