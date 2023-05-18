Tokyo Electron Device : Announcement of Share Split and Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation in conjunction with the Share Split

April 27, 2023 Company name: TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE LIMITED Representative: Atsushi Tokushige President & Representative Director (TSE Prime Market, Stock Exchange Code: 2760) Contact: Noriaki Uchida Director, General Affairs Department TEL: +81-45-443-4000

Announcement of Share Split

and Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation in conjunction with the Share Split

TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE LIMITED (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company, at its Board of Directors' meeting held today, resolved to conduct a share split and partially amend its Articles of Incorporation in conjunction with the share split as described below.

1. Purpose of the Share Split

The purpose of the share split is to create an environment in which investors can invest more easily and to facilitate the expansion of the investor base by reducing the amount per investment unit.

2. Outline of the Share Split

(1) Method of the share split

The Company will conduct a share split at a ratio of three shares for every one share of the Company's common stock held by shareholders recorded in the final shareholder register on Saturday, September 30, 2023, the record date (effectively Friday, September 29, 2023, because September 30, 2023 is the shareholder register administrator's holiday).

(2) Number of shares to be increased by the share split

Total number of issued shares before the share split 10,445,500 shares Number of shares to be increased by this share split 20,891,000 shares Total number of issued shares after the share split 31,336,500 shares Total number of authorized shares after the share split 76,800,000 shares

(3) Timetable

Date of public notice of the record date: Thursday, September 14, 2023 (scheduled)

Record date: Saturday, September 30, 2023 Effective date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

3. Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

(1) Reasons for amendment to the Articles of Incorporation

In conjunction with this share split, the total number of authorized shares as stipulated in Article 6 of the Company's Articles of Incorporation will be changed as of Sunday, October 1, 2023, by resolution of the Board of Directors pursuant to the provisions of Article 184, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act.

