Tokyo Electron Device : 「Delayed」Announcement on Changes of Officers

March 30, 2021 Company name: TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE LIMITED Representative: Atsushi Tokushige President & Representative Director (TSE First Section, Stock Exchange Code: 2760) Contact: Noriaki Uchida Director, General Affairs Department TEL: +81-45-443-4000

Announcement on Changes of Officers

TOKYO ELECTRON DEVICE LIMITED (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company has determined at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today on the following candidates for Corporate Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members to be nominated in the proposal for the election of officers to be submitted to the 36th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held in June 2021.

The assumption of office by Corporate Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members will be officially decided upon approval of their election at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

1. Candidates for Corporate Director to be proposed at the 36th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (9 persons)

Atsushi Tokushige, Masami Hasegawa, Yukio Saeki, Akihiro Kamikogawa, Kazuki Shinoda, Tetsuo Tsuneishi, Koichi Kawana (Note 1) , Hiromi Onitsuka-Baur(Note 1) , Kei Nishida (Note 2)

(Note 1) Candidate for Outside Director

(Note 2) New candidate for Outside Director (currently Advisor of GS Yuasa Corporation)

Retiring Corporate Director (1 person) Kunio Ishikawa Candidates for Audit & Supervisory Board Member to be proposed at the 36th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (1 person)

Norika Yuasa (Note)

(Note) New candidate for Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member (currently Partner | Attorney at law of Miura & Partners)

4. Retiring Audit & Supervisory Board Members (1 person) Hisami Fukumori