Tokyo Electron : Notice Concerning Payment of Dividends from Surplus Earnings (for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021)

May 13, 2021 Name of the Company: Tokyo Electron Limited Name of the Representative: Toshiki Kawai President & CEO (Representative Director) (Code No.8035; The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Person to contact: Tatsuya Aso Vice President of Legal Dept. (Tel: 03-5561-7000)

Notice Concerning Payment of Dividends from Surplus Earnings

(for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021)

Tokyo Electron Limited announced that its Board of Directors held on May 13, 2021 resolved to pay year-end dividends for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 from surplus earnings to the shareholders registered as of March 31, 2021 as below. Dividends per share have not changed from the Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2021 which was released on April 30, 2021.

Details of dividend payments