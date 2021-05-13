Log in
    8035   JP3571400005

TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED

(8035)
Tokyo Electron : Notice Concerning Payment of Dividends from Surplus Earnings (for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021)

05/13/2021 | 02:30pm EDT
(Translation)

May 13, 2021

Name of the Company:

Tokyo Electron Limited

Name of the Representative:

Toshiki Kawai

President & CEO

(Representative Director)

(Code No.8035; The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Person to contact:

Tatsuya Aso

Vice President of Legal Dept.

(Tel: 03-5561-7000)

Notice Concerning Payment of Dividends from Surplus Earnings

(for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021)

Tokyo Electron Limited announced that its Board of Directors held on May 13, 2021 resolved to pay year-end dividends for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 from surplus earnings to the shareholders registered as of March 31, 2021 as below. Dividends per share have not changed from the Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2021 which was released on April 30, 2021.

Details of dividend payments

Amount resolved

Most recent

Dividends paid

dividends forecast

in previous fiscal year

to be paid

(announced on April 30, 2021)

(Ended March 31, 2020)

Shareholder registration

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2020

date

Dividends per share

421 yen

421yen

342 yen

Total dividends to be

65,746 million yen

65,746 million yen

53,351 million yen

paid

Payment date

May 28, 2021

May 28, 2021

June 2, 2020

Source of funds to pay

Surplus earnings

Surplus earnings

dividends

1

(Reference) Total annual dividends paid for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021

Dividends per share

Shareholder registration date

Interim period

End of fiscal year

Total annual dividends

Results for the fiscal year ended

360 yen

421 yen

781 yen

March 31, 2021

Results for the fiscal year ended

246 yen

342 yen

588 yen

March 31, 2020

2

Disclaimer

TEL - Tokyo Electron Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 18:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 336 B 12 195 M 12 195 M
Net income 2021 228 B 2 083 M 2 083 M
Net cash 2021 397 B 3 623 M 3 623 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,4x
Yield 2021 1,67%
Capitalization 6 891 B 62 858 M 62 880 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,86x
EV / Sales 2022 4,12x
Nbr of Employees 13 837
Free-Float 95,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 48 830,43 JPY
Last Close Price 44 300,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -66,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Toshiki Kawai President, CEO & Representative Director
Tetsuo Tsuneishi Chairman
Charles Ditmars Lake Independent Outside Director
Micho Sasaki Independent Outside Director
Akiko Eda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED21.04%66 037
ASML HOLDING N.V.26.70%251 406
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION18.08%79 535
QORVO, INC.3.45%18 728
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.19.31%14 895
ENTEGRIS, INC.5.73%13 768