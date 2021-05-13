Tokyo Electron : Notice Concerning Payment of Dividends from Surplus Earnings (for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021)
(Translation)
May 13, 2021
Name of the Company:
Tokyo Electron Limited
Name of the Representative:
Toshiki Kawai
President & CEO
(Representative Director)
(Code No.8035; The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Person to contact:
Tatsuya Aso
Vice President of Legal Dept.
(Tel: 03-5561-7000)
Notice Concerning Payment of Dividends from Surplus Earnings
(for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2021)
Tokyo Electron Limited announced that its Board of Directors held on May 13, 2021 resolved to pay year-end dividends for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 from surplus earnings to the shareholders registered as of March 31, 2021 as below. Dividends per share have not changed from the Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2021 which was released on April 30, 2021.
Details of dividend payments
Amount resolved
Most recent
Dividends paid
dividends forecast
in previous fiscal year
to be paid
(announced on April 30, 2021)
(Ended March 31, 2020)
Shareholder registration
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2020
date
Dividends per share
421 yen
421yen
342 yen
Total dividends to be
65,746 million yen
65,746 million yen
53,351 million yen
paid
Payment date
May 28, 2021
May 28, 2021
June 2, 2020
Source of funds to pay
Surplus earnings
－
Surplus earnings
dividends
1
(Reference) Total annual dividends paid for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021
