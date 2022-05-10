Japan's Nikkei falls but losses capped by Wall Street rebound hopes

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell
for a second day on Tuesday, but avoided bigger losses as
investors began to buy back stocks in hopes of a rebound on Wall
Street later in the day.
The Nikkei ended the day down 0.58% at 26,167.10,
cutting losses in the afternoon session as U.S. stock futures
rallied.
The benchmark dropped to as low as 25,773.83 for the first
time since mid-March in the morning, taking cues from a sharp
sell-off on Wall Street overnight, particularly among tech
names.
The broader Topix slid 0.85% to 1,862.38.
Futures for the tech-focused Nasdaq were 1.4% higher,
after the index slumped more than 4% overnight.
"After the steep drop in the Nasdaq and other indexes, from
a technical perspective, investors are starting to expect a
rebound," said Kazuo Kamitani, a strategist at Nomura
Securities.
Tech names were still the biggest drags on the Nikkei
though, with NTT Data, chip giant Tokyo Electron
and peer Advantest, startup investor SoftBank
Group, and Sony Group shaving a combined 100
index points off the benchmark.
NTT Data fell for a second day after an announcement on
Monday that it would combine overseas businesses with parent NTT
disappointed investors who had speculated the subsidiary would
be taken private.
Japan Steel Works was the Nikkei's biggest
percentage decliner for a second day, plunging 15.57%, after
revealing at the start of the week that a subsidiary had
falsified product data going back to at least 1998.
Similar to Monday, utilities were the only Nikkei sub-sector
to advance.
Of the benchmark index's 225 component stocks, 139 fell
versus 83 that rose and three that were flat.
