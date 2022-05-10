Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyo Electron Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8035   JP3571400005

TOKYO ELECTRON LTD

(8035)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  05/10 02:00:00 am EDT
53450.00 JPY   -1.40%
02:56aJapan's Nikkei falls but losses capped by Wall Street rebound hopes
RE
05/09Japan's Nikkei falls for 2nd day, Sony drops ahead of results
RE
05/09Japan's Nikkei pulled lower by U.S. stock weakness; Uniqlo owner tumbles
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Nikkei falls but losses capped by Wall Street rebound hopes

05/10/2022 | 02:56am EDT
TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell for a second day on Tuesday, but avoided bigger losses as investors began to buy back stocks in hopes of a rebound on Wall Street later in the day.

The Nikkei ended the day down 0.58% at 26,167.10, cutting losses in the afternoon session as U.S. stock futures rallied.

The benchmark dropped to as low as 25,773.83 for the first time since mid-March in the morning, taking cues from a sharp sell-off on Wall Street overnight, particularly among tech names.

The broader Topix slid 0.85% to 1,862.38.

Futures for the tech-focused Nasdaq were 1.4% higher, after the index slumped more than 4% overnight.

"After the steep drop in the Nasdaq and other indexes, from a technical perspective, investors are starting to expect a rebound," said Kazuo Kamitani, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

Tech names were still the biggest drags on the Nikkei though, with NTT Data, chip giant Tokyo Electron and peer Advantest, startup investor SoftBank Group, and Sony Group shaving a combined 100 index points off the benchmark.

NTT Data fell for a second day after an announcement on Monday that it would combine overseas businesses with parent NTT disappointed investors who had speculated the subsidiary would be taken private.

Japan Steel Works was the Nikkei's biggest percentage decliner for a second day, plunging 15.57%, after revealing at the start of the week that a subsidiary had falsified product data going back to at least 1998.

Similar to Monday, utilities were the only Nikkei sub-sector to advance.

Of the benchmark index's 225 component stocks, 139 fell versus 83 that rose and three that were flat. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION -1.99% 8380 Delayed Quote.-21.56%
INVESTOR AB (PUBL) 0.72% 181.8 Delayed Quote.-24.20%
NASDAQ COMP. -4.29% 11623.25 Real-time Quote.-22.37%
NIKKEI 225 -0.58% 26167.1 Real-time Quote.-6.21%
NTT DATA CORPORATION -7.17% 2265 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
S&P 500 -3.20% 3991.24 Real-time Quote.-13.49%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -1.78% 4900 Delayed Quote.-8.19%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION -3.14% 10500 Delayed Quote.-25.11%
THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD. -15.57% 2554 Delayed Quote.-21.63%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD -1.40% 53450 Delayed Quote.-18.21%
TOPIX INDEX -0.85% 1862.38 Delayed Quote.-3.84%
