Japan's Nikkei falls to 6-week low on slowdown fears

TOKYO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average
fell to a six-week low on Monday, led by heavyweight technology
stocks, after Wall Street ended lower in the previous session on
fears of an economic slowdown due to the U.S. central bank's
rate hikes.
The Nikkei index lost 1.11% to 27,221.29, its lowest
since Nov. 4, by the midday break and is on course to post a
third straight session of declines.
The broader Topix slipped 0.67% to 1,937.10.
U.S. stocks dropped for a third straight session at the end
of last week and suffered a second straight week of losses as
fears continued to mount that the Federal Reserve's campaign to
arrest inflation would tilt the economy into a recession.
The Fed's decision last week to raise interest rates by 50
basis points (bps) was expected. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell
signalled more policy tightening, and the central bank projected
rates would top the 5% mark in 2023, a level not seen since
2007.
"I was bullish until the FOMC (Federal Open Market
Committee) but my stance has changed after seeing the outcome of
the meeting," said Takatoshi Itoshima, a strategist at Pictet
Asset Management Japan.
"Gains in Japanese stocks will be limited this week as Wall
Street weighs."
In Japan, chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron
fell 1.6%, while air-conditioning maker Daikin
Industries and medical equipment maker Terumo
both fell 2.7%.
Lawson slipped 3% after the convenience store chain
withdrew an application to list high-end supermarket chain,
Seijo Ishii.
Toshiba tanked 6.2% after a report said its
preferred bidder Japan Industrial Partners may lower the
valuation of the company.
The banking sector rose 1.03% amid a rise in U.S.
Treasury yields and Japanese government bonds.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Savio D'Souza)