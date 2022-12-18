Advanced search
    8035   JP3571400005

TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.

(8035)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:11 2022-12-19 am EST
43130.00 JPY   -1.48%
12/18Japan's Nikkei falls to 6-week low on slowdown fears
RE
12/16Wall Street Cues, Rate Hikes Lower Tokyo Shares
MT
12/16Japan's Nikkei ends at one-month low on slowdown worries
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Nikkei falls to 6-week low on slowdown fears

12/18/2022 | 10:18pm EST
TOKYO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a six-week low on Monday, led by heavyweight technology stocks, after Wall Street ended lower in the previous session on fears of an economic slowdown due to the U.S. central bank's rate hikes.

The Nikkei index lost 1.11% to 27,221.29, its lowest since Nov. 4, by the midday break and is on course to post a third straight session of declines.

The broader Topix slipped 0.67% to 1,937.10.

U.S. stocks dropped for a third straight session at the end of last week and suffered a second straight week of losses as fears continued to mount that the Federal Reserve's campaign to arrest inflation would tilt the economy into a recession.

The Fed's decision last week to raise interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) was expected. But Fed Chair Jerome Powell signalled more policy tightening, and the central bank projected rates would top the 5% mark in 2023, a level not seen since 2007.

"I was bullish until the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) but my stance has changed after seeing the outcome of the meeting," said Takatoshi Itoshima, a strategist at Pictet Asset Management Japan.

"Gains in Japanese stocks will be limited this week as Wall Street weighs."

In Japan, chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron fell 1.6%, while air-conditioning maker Daikin Industries and medical equipment maker Terumo both fell 2.7%.

Lawson slipped 3% after the convenience store chain withdrew an application to list high-end supermarket chain, Seijo Ishii.

Toshiba tanked 6.2% after a report said its preferred bidder Japan Industrial Partners may lower the valuation of the company.

The banking sector rose 1.03% amid a rise in U.S. Treasury yields and Japanese government bonds. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.26% 0.67027 Delayed Quote.-7.92%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.12% 1.21747 Delayed Quote.-10.27%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.15% 0.73107 Delayed Quote.-7.80%
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. -2.79% 21425 Delayed Quote.-15.50%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.21% 1.06056 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.03% 0.012087 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
JAPAN 10Y CASH -0.78% 0.2592 Delayed Quote.253.39%
LAWSON, INC. -3.16% 4900 Delayed Quote.-7.16%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.06% 0.63748 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
NIKKEI 225 -1.87% 27527.12 Real-time Quote.-4.39%
TERUMO CORPORATION -2.73% 3881 Delayed Quote.-17.86%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD. -1.51% 43130 Delayed Quote.-33.95%
TOPIX INDEX -0.76% 1935.38 Delayed Quote.-2.11%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION -6.34% 4449 Delayed Quote.0.42%
Financials
Sales 2023 2 116 B 15 483 M 15 483 M
Net income 2023 419 B 3 063 M 3 063 M
Net cash 2023 445 B 3 253 M 3 253 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,3x
Yield 2023 3,50%
Capitalization 6 831 B 49 990 M 49 990 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,02x
EV / Sales 2024 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 15 634
Free-Float -
Chart TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Electron Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 43 780,00 JPY
Average target price 48 188,89 JPY
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshiki Kawai Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Yoshikazu Nunokawa Chairman
Charles Ditmars Lake Independent Outside Director
Michio Sasaki Independent Outside Director
Makiko Eda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.-33.95%49 990
ASML HOLDING N.V.-23.52%228 635
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-37.97%60 542
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-9.67%13 432
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.0.00%13 016
ENTEGRIS, INC.-51.05%9 884