Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyo Electron Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8035   JP3571400005

TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.

(8035)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-26 am EDT
38700.00 JPY   -4.23%
02:36aJapanese stocks end lower as recession worries deepen
RE
09/25Japan stocks slide on currency intervention, weaker pound
RE
09/20Japan's stocks steady as investors await Fed, BOJ meetings
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japanese stocks end lower as recession worries deepen

09/26/2022 | 02:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks closed lower on Monday as investors returned from a long weekend to markets that were dented by Japanese authorities' currency intervention, the collapse of the British pound, and heightened recession fears.

The Nikkei dropped 2.66% to end at 26,431.55 after slipping as far as 26,424.60, its lowest level since July 14. The index has now fallen for three straight days and is down more than 5% since the beginning of last week.

The broader Topix fell 2.71%.

Stock markets tracked broader Asian peers lower after the U.S. dollar soared and bond yields strengthened amid increasing fears of a global recession. S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 0.79%.

"The risk of monetary tightening causing a recession has heightened," said Yasushi Yokoyama of Aizawa Securities. "It's not a situation where we can aggressively buy stocks."

The yen was last at 143.8 to the dollar, having weakened 2.43% since the Ministry of Finance's intervention drove it to 140.31 last week, while the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was at 3.7627%.

"There were strong expectations that the yield would settle at 3.5%, but it continued to rise and there's been selling focused on blue-chip stocks," said a domestic asset manager.

Japanese authorities last week intervened in the foreign exchange market to shore up the battered yen for the first time since 1998.

The pound sterling fell to an all-time low of $1.0327, extending losses from Friday after Britain's new chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced a sweeping package of tax cuts.

Shares of chipmaking equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron Ltd weighed on the Nikkei the most with a 4.14% drop, followed by SoftBank Group Corp's 5.18% slide.

Automaker stocks also traded in red, with Mazda Motor Corp marking the biggest loss at 5.56% following a report that the company would stop car production in Russia.

Of the Nikkei's 225 constituents, 217 made losses, one traded flat, and just seven advanced. Every sector dropped overall.

Mobile operator KDDI Corp was the best performer in the Nikkei, gaining 0.58%. (Reporting by Sam Byford and Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KDDI CORPORATION 0.58% 4305 Delayed Quote.27.31%
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION -5.56% 1122 Delayed Quote.34.24%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. -5.18% 5066 Delayed Quote.-1.67%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD. -4.23% 38700 Delayed Quote.-39.03%
All news about TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.
02:36aJapanese stocks end lower as recession worries deepen
RE
09/25Japan stocks slide on currency intervention, weaker pound
RE
09/20Japan's stocks steady as investors await Fed, BOJ meetings
RE
09/19UPDATE1 : Tokyo stocks up in morning on Wall St. gains, eyes on Fed meeting
AQ
09/19Japanese stocks pare early gains ahead of Fed meeting
RE
09/16Japan's Nikkei ends lower, posts over 2% weekly drop on recession fears
RE
09/15Japanese stocks track Wall Street losses as recession fears persist
RE
09/15Japanese shares close higher after sharp sell-off, tourism shares shine
RE
09/14Japanese shares rise after sharp sell-off, transport stocks gain
RE
09/14Japan stocks slump on U.S. CPI data, reports of BOJ preparing for FX intervention
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 2 279 B 15 915 M 15 915 M
Net income 2023 512 B 3 575 M 3 575 M
Net cash 2023 482 B 3 366 M 3 366 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,3x
Yield 2023 4,09%
Capitalization 6 295 B 43 954 M 43 954 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,55x
EV / Sales 2024 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 15 634
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.
Duration : Period :
Tokyo Electron Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 40 410,00 JPY
Average target price 52 415,21 JPY
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshiki Kawai Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Yoshikazu Nunokawa Chairman
Charles Ditmars Lake Independent Outside Director
Michio Sasaki Independent Outside Director
Makiko Eda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.-39.03%43 954
ASML HOLDING N.V.-37.43%170 755
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-47.08%52 132
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.2.16%13 015
ENTEGRIS, INC.-37.05%12 994
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-21.13%11 308