  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Tokyo Electron Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8035   JP3571400005

TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.

(8035)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:56 2022-09-16 am EDT
41080.00 JPY   -3.93%
Japanese stocks track Wall Street losses as recession fears persist

09/15/2022 | 11:10pm EDT
TOKYO, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks followed Wall Street lower on Friday and were set for a weekly decline, as investors continued to worry about a global economic slowdown amid rising interest rates.

The Nikkei share average was down 1.08% at the mid-day break after plumbing its lowest level since Sept. 7 earlier in the session. The index has lost 2.33% on the week so far and is floating above the 27,500 mark.

The broader Topix index fell 0.65%.

U.S. futures fell on Thursday after FedEx withdrew its financial forecast, warning of a deterioration in the global economy. Earlier in the day, all three major Wall Street indexes declined as a raft of economic data suggested the Federal Reserve would stay aggressive.

A study by the World Bank saying that a "moderate hit to the global economy over the next year could tip it into recession" also weighed on market sentiment.

"Nasdaq futures fell in trading outside of U.S. market hours, and if this trend continues, the chance of the Nikkei falling below its recent lows will increase," said a domestic securities broker.

Of the Nikkei's 225 constituents, 165 declined, 57 advanced, and three traded flat.

Technology stocks were weak, with the sector down 1.1%. Chip-making equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron, a major contributor to the Nikkei, dropped 3.55% and weighed the most on the index.

Uniqlo parent Fast Retailing Co Ltd was the next biggest drag, losing 1.39%.

The financial sector made the biggest gains, rising 0.67% overall. Fukuoka Financial Group Inc, Resona Holdings Inc, and Shizuoka Bank Ltd were three of the best performers on the index.

Office equipment provider Ricoh Co Ltd gained 1.16% after announcing the acquisition of Cenero LLC, a privately held audiovisual IT solutions company, in a bid to expand its hybrid work services. (Reporting by Sam Byford and Tokyo markets team; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. -1.61% 81160 Delayed Quote.25.33%
FEDEX CORPORATION -0.07% 204.87 Delayed Quote.-20.79%
FUKUOKA FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 3.97% 2642 Delayed Quote.28.21%
NIKKEI 225 0.21% 27875.91 Real-time Quote.-3.38%
RESONA HOLDINGS, INC. 3.16% 549.3 Delayed Quote.18.55%
RICOH COMPANY, LTD. 1.34% 1133 Delayed Quote.2.61%
THE SHIZUOKA BANK, LTD. 3.04% 848 Delayed Quote.0.24%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD. -3.93% 41080 Delayed Quote.-36.21%
TOPIX INDEX -0.56% 1939.39 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
Analyst Recommendations on TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.
Financials
Sales 2023 2 290 B 15 968 M 15 968 M
Net income 2023 517 B 3 606 M 3 606 M
Net cash 2023 479 B 3 341 M 3 341 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,9x
Yield 2023 3,90%
Capitalization 6 661 B 46 440 M 46 440 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,70x
EV / Sales 2024 2,72x
Nbr of Employees 15 634
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.
Tokyo Electron Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 42 760,00 JPY
Average target price 53 549,45 JPY
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Toshiki Kawai Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Yoshikazu Nunokawa Chairman
Charles Ditmars Lake Independent Outside Director
Michio Sasaki Independent Outside Director
Makiko Eda Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.-36.21%46 131
ASML HOLDING N.V.-32.26%190 160
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-41.35%57 776
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.5.04%15 122
ENTEGRIS, INC.-31.34%14 174
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-21.88%11 401