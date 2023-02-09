Tokyo Electron : Announcement on Organization Changes and Personnel Changes
02/09/2023 | 01:53am EST
Notification
Feb 9, 2023
Announcement on Organization Changes and Personnel Changes
Tokyo Electron (TEL) announces the following changes in organization and personnel.
1. Changes in Division and BU*1 Organization Effective on April 1st, 2023
Riding the wave of the major trends of digitalization and global environment preservation, semiconductors have now entered a phase of elevated growth. In addition to existing fields of advanced technology, a number of new technology segments are emerging, including the metaverse, electric vehicles, higher levels of autonomous mobility, digital transformation (DX), green transformation (GX) and all the IoT and communication devices necessary for their implementation. These technology segments are spurring the diversification of semiconductor chips. We refer to this newly diversifying semiconductor market with the acronym MAGIC (Metaverse, Autonomous mobility, Green energy, IoT & Information, Communications). We plan to thrive in this new market by leveraging our technological expertise cultivated in the most advanced fields as well as our experience of delivering a rich array of products.
This market segment has previously been served by our field solution business. However, considering the expanding horizon of technological needs and the importance of proactively contributing to the diversification of semiconductor innovations, we have decided to create the Diverse Systems and Solutions (DSS) BU by integrating the FS*2 BU and the FPD*3 BU to seek further business growth.
Going forward, our FPD business will intensify its focus on value-added areas including etching. We are suspending inkjet printing system development projects in reflection of their market growth potential and are allocating more resources to the MAGIC market where higher growth is anticipated.
We will keep contributing to innovations in semiconductor technology, while striving to achieve short-, medium-, and long-term profits as well as sustainable increases in corporate value.
*1 BU: Business Unit *2 FS: Field Solution
*3 FPD: Flat Panel Display
2. Personnel Changes relative to above the 1. For Executive Officers and Executives of Tokyo Electron Ltd. Effective on April 1st, 2023
Name
Continuing Position*
New Position
Current Position
Takeshi Okubo
Corporate Officer
Executive Vice President and General Manager,
Global Sales Division
General Manager,
DSS Business Division
General Manager,
Field Solutions Business Division
Tsuguhiko Matsuura
Senior Vice President & General Manager
Chairman,
Tokyo Electron (Kunshan) Ltd.
Senior Advisor,
DSS Business Division
General Manager,
FPD Business Division
Hiroshi Ishida
Vice President & General Manager
General Manager, DSS BU
General Manager, FS BU
Takeo Kaeriyama
-
General Manager,
DSS (Display)
General Manager, FPD BU
Vice President,
Fine Coating Process Dept.
Tetsushi Nagoya
-
General Manager, Global Sales Division
Vice President,
FPD Marketing Dept.
* Some Continuing Positions of Subsidiary's Board of Directors are described only about President and Chairman.
3. Partial Changes in Organization Effective on March 1st, 2023
(1) Transfer Development Strategic Department into Corporate Innovation Division
We have facilitated strategic collaborations within strategy group, leading to development strategy execution as corporate initiatives. This re-organization intends to further expedite more tangible development initiatives to take advantage of rapidly changing business environment. We aim to sustainably create innovation through seamless linkage between development strategy and R&D.
(2) Establish GBP Planning Department
In order to ensure our sustainable growth and corporate value creation, we establish GBP Planning Department under GBP Division. This intends to integrate and support each functional area and activity within GBP Division to achieve those functions' missions.
4. Personnel Changes relative to above the 3. For Executive Officers and Executives of Tokyo Electron Ltd. Effective on March 1st, 2023
Name
Continuing Position**
New Position
Current Position
Tatsuya Nagakubo
Corporate Officer
Executive Vice President and General Manager,
Global Business Platform Division
Internal Control
Chairman of Ethics Committee
General Manager,
Human Resources, General Affairs Unit
Vice President,
GBP Planning Dept.
ｰ
Sumie Segawa*
Vice President & General Manager
Vice Division General Manager,
Corporate Innovation Division
ｰ
Vice President,
Development Strategic Dept.
** Some Continuing Positions of Subsidiary's Board of Directors are described only about President and Chairman.
* Effective on April 1st, 2023
5. Personnel Changes for Representative and Corporate Director of Subsidiary Effective on April 1st, 2023
The effective date for overseas subsidiaries depends on registration procedure of each country.
Name
Continuing Position
New Position
Current Position
Nathan Baxter
-
Senior Advisor (Strategy),
Tokyo Electron U.S. Holdings, Inc.
President,
Member of the Board,
Tokyo Electron U.S. Holdings, Inc.
President,
Member of the Board,
Tokyo Electron America, Inc.
Manager,
TEL Technology Center, America, LLC
Member of the Board,
TEL Venture Capital, Inc.
Member of the Board,
TEL Manufacturing and Engineering of America, Inc.
Koki Shirai
Member of the Board, Tokyo ElectronAmerica, Inc.
President, Member of theBoard, Tokyo Electron U.S.Holdings, Inc. Manager, TEL Technology Center,America, LLC Member of the Board, TEL Venture Capital,Inc. Member of the Board, TEL Manufacturing andEngineering of America, Inc.
Sr VP & Deputy GM ,
Tokyo Electron America, Inc.
Mark Dougherty
President,
Member of the Board
TEL Manufacturing and Engineering of America, Inc.
President,
Member of the Board,
Tokyo Electron America, Inc.
-
Yau Yee Ming*
-
-
Member of the Board,
Tokyo Electron (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.
Dato' Shamesh Jeevaretnam*
-
Member of the Board, Tokyo Electron(Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.
TEL - Tokyo Electron Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 06:52:09 UTC.