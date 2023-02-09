Advanced search
Tokyo Electron : Announcement on Organization Changes and Personnel Changes

02/09/2023 | 01:53am EST
Notification

Feb 9, 2023

Announcement on Organization Changes and Personnel Changes

Tokyo Electron (TEL) announces the following changes in organization and personnel.

1. Changes in Division and BU*1 Organization Effective on April 1st, 2023

Riding the wave of the major trends of digitalization and global environment preservation, semiconductors have now entered a phase of elevated growth. In addition to existing fields of advanced technology, a number of new technology segments are emerging, including the metaverse, electric vehicles, higher levels of autonomous mobility, digital transformation (DX), green transformation (GX) and all the IoT and communication devices necessary for their implementation. These technology segments are spurring the diversification of semiconductor chips. We refer to this newly diversifying semiconductor market with the acronym MAGIC (Metaverse, Autonomous mobility, Green energy, IoT & Information, Communications). We plan to thrive in this new market by leveraging our technological expertise cultivated in the most advanced fields as well as our experience of delivering a rich array of products.

This market segment has previously been served by our field solution business. However, considering the expanding horizon of technological needs and the importance of proactively contributing to the diversification of semiconductor innovations, we have decided to create the Diverse Systems and Solutions (DSS) BU by integrating the FS*2 BU and the FPD*3 BU to seek further business growth.

Going forward, our FPD business will intensify its focus on value-added areas including etching. We are suspending inkjet printing system development projects in reflection of their market growth potential and are allocating more resources to the MAGIC market where higher growth is anticipated.

We will keep contributing to innovations in semiconductor technology, while striving to achieve short-, medium-, and long-term profits as well as sustainable increases in corporate value.

*1 BU: Business Unit
*2 FS: Field Solution

*3 FPD: Flat Panel Display

2. Personnel Changes relative to above the 1. For Executive Officers and Executives of Tokyo Electron Ltd. Effective on April 1st, 2023

Name

Continuing Position*

New Position

Current Position

Takeshi Okubo

Corporate Officer
Executive Vice President and General Manager,
　Global Sales Division

General Manager,
　DSS Business Division

General Manager,
　Field Solutions Business Division

Tsuguhiko Matsuura

Senior Vice President & General Manager
Chairman,
　Tokyo Electron (Kunshan) Ltd.

Senior Advisor,
　DSS Business Division

General Manager,
　FPD Business Division

Hiroshi Ishida

Vice President & General Manager

General Manager, DSS BU

General Manager, FS BU

Takeo Kaeriyama

-

General Manager,
　DSS (Display)

General Manager, FPD BU
Vice President,
　Fine Coating Process Dept.

Tetsushi Nagoya

-

General Manager,
Global Sales Division

Vice President,
　FPD Marketing Dept.

* Some Continuing Positions of Subsidiary's Board of Directors are described only about President and Chairman.

3. Partial Changes in Organization Effective on March 1st, 2023

(1) Transfer Development Strategic Department into Corporate Innovation Division

We have facilitated strategic collaborations within strategy group, leading to development strategy execution as corporate initiatives. This re-organization intends to further expedite more tangible development initiatives to take advantage of rapidly changing business environment. We aim to sustainably create innovation through seamless linkage between development strategy and R&D.

(2) Establish GBP Planning Department

In order to ensure our sustainable growth and corporate value creation, we establish GBP Planning Department under GBP Division. This intends to integrate and support each functional area and activity within GBP Division to achieve those functions' missions.

4. Personnel Changes relative to above the 3. For Executive Officers and Executives of Tokyo Electron Ltd. Effective on March 1st, 2023

Name

Continuing Position**

New Position

Current Position

Tatsuya Nagakubo

Corporate Officer
Executive Vice President and General Manager,
　Global Business Platform Division
　Internal Control
　Chairman of Ethics Committee
　General Manager,
　Human Resources, General Affairs Unit

Vice President,
　GBP Planning Dept.

Sumie Segawa*

Vice President & General Manager
Vice Division General Manager,

　Corporate Innovation Division

Vice President,
　Development Strategic Dept.

** Some Continuing Positions of Subsidiary's Board of Directors are described only about President and Chairman.
* Effective on April 1st, 2023


5. Personnel Changes for Representative and Corporate Director of Subsidiary Effective on April 1st, 2023

The effective date for overseas subsidiaries depends on registration procedure of each country.

Name

Continuing Position

New Position

Current Position

Nathan Baxter

-

Senior Advisor (Strategy),
　Tokyo Electron U.S. Holdings, Inc.

President,
Member of the Board,
　Tokyo Electron U.S. Holdings, Inc.
President,
Member of the Board,
　Tokyo Electron America, Inc.
Manager,
　TEL Technology Center, America, LLC
Member of the Board,
　TEL Venture Capital, Inc.
Member of the Board,
　TEL Manufacturing and Engineering of America, Inc.

Koki Shirai

Member of the Board,
Tokyo Electron America, Inc.

President,
Member of the Board,
Tokyo Electron U.S. Holdings, Inc.
Manager,
TEL Technology Center, America, LLC
Member of the Board,
TEL Venture Capital, Inc.
Member of the Board,
TEL Manufacturing and Engineering of America, Inc. 		Sr VP & Deputy GM ,
　Tokyo Electron America, Inc.

Mark Dougherty

President,
Member of the Board
　TEL Manufacturing and Engineering of America, Inc.

President,
Member of the Board,
　Tokyo Electron America, Inc. 		-

Yau Yee Ming*

-

- Member of the Board,
　Tokyo Electron (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

Dato' Shamesh Jeevaretnam*

-

Member of the Board,
Tokyo Electron (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. 		-

*Effective on February 7th, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

TEL - Tokyo Electron Ltd. published this content on 09 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 06:52:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
