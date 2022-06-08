Tokyo Electron : New Medium-term Management Plan

(Translation)

June 08, 2022 Name of the Company: Tokyo Electron Limited Name of the Representative: Toshiki Kawai President & CEO (Representative Director) (Code No.8035; TSE Prime Market) Person to contact: Kazuhiro Doh General Manager in Charge of Strategy (Tel: 03-5561-7000)

New Medium-term Management Plan

As information and communication technology (ICT) has evolved alongside the active use and application of digital technologies spreading to various industries and fields, and the transition to a data society progresses even further, the importance of semiconductors has grown ever more prominent. Along with this, the semiconductor production equipment market, in which Tokyo Electron Limited (TEL) operates is also expected continuous growth in the medium- to long term with further technological innovation.

We developed our Medium-term Management Plan in May of 2019, and have been engaging in efforts to achieve a financial model, as the Plan's core target, with net sales of 2 trillion yen, an operating margin of 30% or more, and ROE of 30% or more by the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. As the semiconductor production equipment market has expanded significantly, TEL's business developments in our focal fields have been progressing smoothly, and our performance has outperformed the growth of the market. As a result, our financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 showed net sales of 2,003.8 billion yen, an operating margin of 29.9%, and ROE of 37.2%, almost reaching our target financial model two years ahead of schedule.

It is under these circumstances that we will be reaching our milestone 60th fiscal year and have formulated our new Medium-term Management Plan as we strive for further growth. Under this plan, we will continue striving for the Best Products and Best Technical Service, and will strive to achieve short- medium- and long-term profit, as well as sustainable increases to corporate value.

1. Revising Our Vision

"We strive to contribute to the development of a dream-inspiring society through our leading- edge technologies and reliable service and support" this is TEL's Corporate Philosophy, and we developed our new vision for 2030 to serve as a crucial element toward realizing this philosophy.

"A company filled with dreams and vitality that contributes to

technological innovation in semiconductors"