June 18, 2024

Notice on the Resolutions by

the Fiscal Year 2024 (the 61st FY) Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Dear Our Shareholders

We are pleased to inform you that at the Fiscal Year 2024 (the 61st FY) Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Tokyo Electron Limited (TEL) was held today, two reports were made and four items were resolved as follows:

Reports

Report on the business report, the consolidated financial statements for FY2024 (the 61st FY; from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024), and the reports of Accounting Auditors and the Audit & Supervisory Board on the results of audits for consolidated financial statements. Report on the financial statements for FY2024 (the 61st FY; from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.)

The two reports above were made at the meeting.

Resolved items

Proposed item No.1: Election of Seven Corporate Directors

The proposed item was approved and resolved as submitted, and Toshiki Kawai, Sadao Sasaki, Yoshikazu Nunokawa, Michio Sasaki, Sachiko Ichikawa, Joseph A. Kraft Jr., and Yukari Suzuki were elected and assumed office as Corporate Directors. Michio Sasaki, Sachiko Ichikawa, Joseph A. Kraft Jr., and Yukari Suzuki are Outside Directors as stipulated in Article 2 Item 15 of the Companies Act.

Proposed item No.2: Election of Two Audit & Supervisory Board Members

The proposed item was approved and resolved as submitted, and Ryota Miura and Yutaka Endo were elected and assumed office as Audit & Supervisory Board Members. Ryota Miura and Yutaka Endo are Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Members as stipulated in Article 2 Item 16 of the Companies Act.

Proposed item No.3: Payment of Bonuses to Corporate Directors for the 61st Fiscal Year

The proposal of paying 531.8 million yen as the cash bonuses portion of annual performance- linked compensation for the 61st fiscal year to three Corporate Directors (excluding three Outside Directors) as of the final day of the 61st fiscal year was approved and resolved as submitted.

