    8035   JP3571400005

TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.

(8035)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-20 am EDT
20000.00 JPY   +0.50%
Tokyo Electron : Presentation material of fiscal year 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders（4.4MB）
Tokyo Electron : Notice on the resolutions by the fiscal year 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders（141KB）
Nikkei closes 1% lower as chipmakers slump
Tokyo Electron : Presentation material of fiscal year 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders（4.4MB）

06/20/2023 | 04:57am EDT
The 60th Annual General Meeting

of Shareholders

June 20, 2023

The 60th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

1

FY2023 Financial Report

(FY2023 : April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

The 60th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

2

Consolidated Statement of Income

(Billion yen)

FY2022 (%)

FY2023 (%)

Variance

Net sales

2,003.8

100.0

2,209.0

100.0

+205.2

Gross profit

911.8

45.5

984.4

44.6

+72.5

Operating income

599.2

29.9

617.7

28.0

+18.4

Ordinary income

601.7

30.0

625.1

28.3

+23.4

Income before

596.6

29.8

624.8

28.3

+28.1

income taxes

471.5

21.3

to owners of parent

437.0

21.8

+34.5

Net income attributable

Record highs in sales and all profit categories

Achieved sales and profit growth for three consecutive fiscal years

The 60th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

3

FY2023 Business Performance Background

  • Accelerating shift toward data-driven society
  • Growing importance of semiconductors as a growth driver for all industries
  • Smooth progression of our business activities in focus areas
    • Increased adoption of high value-addedleading-edge equipment
  • Ongoing R&D investment (A record high of 191.1 billion yen)

The 60th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

4

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Assets

Liabilities & Net Assets

(Billion yen)

1,894.4

371.2

433.9

2,311.5

473.1

464.8

(Billion yen)

Cash and cash equivalents*

1,894.4

Trade notes, accounts

547.4

receivables and contract assets

2,311.5

712.0

Liabilities

473.8

129.6

223.0

22.5

240.1

652.2

150.7

259.0

28.5

282.9

Inventories

Other current assets Tangible assets Intangible assets Investments & other assets

1,347.0

1,599.5

Net assets

FY2022

FY2023

FY2022

FY2023

*Includes time deposits + short-term investments (indicated as securities on the balance sheet)

The 60th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

5

Disclaimer

TEL - Tokyo Electron Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 08:56:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
