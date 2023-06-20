Tokyo Electron : Presentation material of fiscal year 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders（4.4MB）
The 60th Annual General Meeting
of Shareholders
June 20, 2023
The 60th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
1
FY2023 Financial Report
(FY2023 : April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)
The 60th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
2
Consolidated Statement of Income
(Billion yen)
FY2022 (%)
FY2023 (%)
Variance
Net sales
2,003.8
100.0
2,209.0
100.0
+205.2
Gross profit
911.8
45.5
984.4
44.6
+72.5
Operating income
599.2
29.9
617.7
28.0
+18.4
Ordinary income
601.7
30.0
625.1
28.3
+23.4
Income before
596.6
29.8
624.8
28.3
+28.1
income taxes
471.5
21.3
to owners of parent
437.0
21.8
+34.5
Net income attributable
Record highs in sales and all profit categories
Achieved sales and profit growth for three consecutive fiscal years
The 60th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
3
FY2023 Business Performance Background
Accelerating shift toward data-driven society
Growing importance of semiconductors as a growth driver for all industries
Smooth progression of our business activities in focus areas
Increased adoption of high value-addedleading-edge equipment
Ongoing R&D investment (A record high of 191.1 billion yen)
The 60th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
4
Consolidated Balance Sheet
(Billion yen)
1,894.4
371.2
433.9
(Billion yen)
Cash and cash equivalents*
1,894.4
Trade notes, accounts
547.4
receivables and contract assets
473.8
129.6
223.0
22.5
240.1
652.2
150.7
259.0
28.5
282.9
Inventories
Other current assets Tangible assets Intangible assets Investments & other assets
FY2022
FY2023
FY2022
FY2023
*Includes time deposits + short-term investments (indicated as securities on the balance sheet)
The 60th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
5
Disclaimer
